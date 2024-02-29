Tanev Talks Trade Request, Open to Re-Signing with Flames

Chris Tanev’s run in Calgary might be done for this season, but don’t rule out the possibility of him playing in a Flames jersey down the line. Tanev spoke with Eric Francis of Sportsnet after he was traded to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. He walked through how that trade came about. Yes, he did request a trade for a chance to win. That said, he hasn’t ruled out the idea of returning to Calgary.

For now, Tanev is focused on a Stanley Cup. Francis posted on Twitter, “Just got off the phone with Chris Tanev who said it’s been an emotional 24 hours, as he loved his time in Calgary. He took me through the process that led to his trade to Dallas, which he is excited about.”

Trad rumors surround Chris Tanev the Flames defenseman

He quoted Tanev’s explanation when he wrote:

“We had brief talks in training camp and then basically a couple weeks ago I sat down with Connie [Craig Conroy] and said, ‘I want to try to win – this could be my best chance to do it. He was super understanding and would only trade me to a team where they had the potential to win, and I appreciate that. “

Tanev said the decision to leave Calgary wasn’t easy but he wanted a chance to win a Stanley Cup. This is something that, “has been my ultimate goal my whole career.”

Tanev Open to Re-Signing With Flames After Trade

It is expected that a number of teams will bid for Tanev’s services as a UFA this summer. The Ottawa Senators are rumored to be a team open to making a significant push. That said, Tanev notes he will keep his options open and “remain open-minded if he becomes a UFA in the summer.” He said he wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of re-signing in Calgary.

For now, Tanev remains in Calgary. He’s sorting out his work visa issues and then plans to join the Stars and make a run for the Cup.

