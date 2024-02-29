Tanev Talks Trade Request, Open to Re-Signing with Flames

Chris Tanev’s run in Calgary might be done for this season, but don’t rule out the possibility of him playing in a Flames jersey down the line. Tanev spoke with Eric Francis of Sportsnet after he was traded to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. He walked through how that trade came about. Yes, he did request a trade for a chance to win. That said, he hasn’t ruled out the idea of returning to Calgary.
Related: Dallas Stars Trade for Chris Tanev from Flames in 3-Team Deal
For now, Tanev is focused on a Stanley Cup. Francis posted on Twitter, “Just got off the phone with Chris Tanev who said it’s been an emotional 24 hours, as he loved his time in Calgary. He took me through the process that led to his trade to Dallas, which he is excited about.”
He quoted Tanev’s explanation when he wrote:
“We had brief talks in training camp and then basically a couple weeks ago I sat down with Connie [Craig Conroy] and said, ‘I want to try to win – this could be my best chance to do it. He was super understanding and would only trade me to a team where they had the potential to win, and I appreciate that. “
Tanev said the decision to leave Calgary wasn’t easy but he wanted a chance to win a Stanley Cup. This is something that, “has been my ultimate goal my whole career.”
Tanev Open to Re-Signing With Flames After Trade
It is expected that a number of teams will bid for Tanev’s services as a UFA this summer. The Ottawa Senators are rumored to be a team open to making a significant push. That said, Tanev notes he will keep his options open and “remain open-minded if he becomes a UFA in the summer.” He said he wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of re-signing in Calgary.
For now, Tanev remains in Calgary. He’s sorting out his work visa issues and then plans to join the Stars and make a run for the Cup.
Next: Oilers Believed to Have Trade Eyes for a Couple of Capitals
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 46 mins ago
Flames Make Huge Decision on Goaltender Jacob Markstrom
Reports suggest that Jacob Markstrom will be staying in Calgary as the March 8th...
-
Featured/ 1 hour ago
3 Biggest Rumors Surrounding the Senators Trade Deadline Plans
The NHL's March 8th Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Ottawa Senators have...
-
News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?
The Flyers have suffered injuries to three of their key players. Will this take...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Unopened Case With Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells for $3.1M
A discovery of Wayne Gretzky rookie cards turns into a windfall as sealed 1979-80...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Hurdle Might Slow Red Wings Push Toward Guentzel Trade
The Detroit Red Wings might be among the interested teams in a Jake Guentzel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Offensive Stars Shine in 4-2 Victory Against the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers' offensive stars shined in 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at a number of forward options ahead of the...
-
Maple Leafs Win Streak Sends Message Ahead of Trade Deadline
What kind of a team are the Toronto Maple Leafs? As one hockey insider...
-
Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air
Find out why Jake Guentzel's contract negotiations are creating a buzz. Learn how it...
-
Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
“There are teams that have contacted the Flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean...