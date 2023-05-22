Dave Nonis Joining Flames Management Team Alongside Craig Conroy

As per a report by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, “Sources: Dave Nonis will be joining #Flames alongside incoming GM Craig Conroy in a senior management role. Ownership was very impressed by Nonis in interview process. Belief is Jarome Iginla will also be in the fold in an advisory or consultant role to start.”
This news update comes after reports leaked from other insiders that the Flames had brought in Nonis as part of a group of potential outside former executives to interview for the job, but that the team was leaning towards promoting from within and naming Conroy as the team’s next general manager. The belief now is that the tandem would work well together, Nonis potentially making up for any inexperience Conroy might have in the role.
Nonis Certainly Has NHL Experience
Nonis has made contributions as both a player and an executive. His tenure in the NHL as a player was relatively short-lived. Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1984 NHL Entry Draft, his playing career was cut short due to injuries, prompting him to transition into the management side of the sport.
He served as the Senior Vice President and Director of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks from 1998 to 2004. He played a key role in shaping the team and was involved in player contract negotiations, salary cap management, and overall hockey operations. In 2004, Nonis was appointed as the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks, succeeding Brian Burke. Under his leadership, the team experienced success, making the playoffs in each of his three seasons as GM.
Nonis’s tenure with the Canucks came to an end in 2008 when he was relieved of his duties. He was later hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and in 2013, Nonis took over as the General Manager, replacing Brian Burke once again. He acquired key players such as James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak.
Nonis was relieved of his duties as General Manager in April 2015. Since then, he has remained involved in the hockey world, serving as a consultant and advisor to various teams and organizations.
Don Maloney said the Flames were looking for someone younger who was a progressive thinker, but also someone with a strong NHL acumen. It appears they didn’t think they could get all of this accomplished with one hire, so they’re bringing in two people. There is a lot of experience in the Flames’ front office now, especially with Don Maloney, Dave Nonis, and Bob Murray involved with the organization.
