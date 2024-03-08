Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal

The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Tyler Toffoli off to the Winnipeg Jets, reports Darren Dreger of TSN. It sounds like draft picks are going back to the Devils in return. Elliotte Friedman has also confirmed the deal. It’s a matter of waiting for the return to become official. Emily Kaplan reports that the Devils are getting two draft picks in return.

Toffoli is in the last year of his contract with the Devils. The team wanted to re-sign him but they encountered struggles during the process of discussing a contract extension. He wanted a longer-term deal and they didn’t want to go past the three-year mark.

Toffoli is a volume shooter and a scorer. This will be a significant upgrade for the Jets and his addition rounds out their roster and gives them another threat to score. A seasoned top-six winger, he thrives on unleashing shots and employs a sharp hockey IQ to navigate to high-scoring zones. While not the swiftest skater, he remains effective during offensive rushes. However, certain facets of his game appear contingent on the context in which he plays.

He could fit on the team’s second line which has been in flux all season long. The mix of Sean Monahan (who the Jets also added), with Nikolaj Ehlers, and Toffoli.

Devils Now Shift Focus to Goaltending

The Devils will now shift their focus to adding a goaltender to their team after this deal. Speculation is that they have had eyes on Jacob Markstrom, even though there is no guarantee that deal could happen before the deadline.

