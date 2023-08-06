Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba to 1-Year, $3.9 Million Contract

Unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba is heading to the desert, finalizing a significant deal with the Arizona Coyotes. According to multiple insider reports, including one from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the impending contract is projected to span one year and carry a substantial value of $3.9 million.
This news follows speculation that the San Jose Sharks might have harbored interest in Dumba, a curiosity that could have escalated after Erik Karlsson’s departure. However, the Coyotes have taken the lead in securing this pivotal acquisition. Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports has been a reliable source of information on this matter, reporting the Coyotes’ ongoing pursuit of Dumba since the advent of free agency on July 1.
Exhausting all other avenues, Dumba’s decision to commit to a one-year agreement reflects his aspiration to revitalize his standing and potentially secure a longer-term commitment next summer. In Arizona, he’ll get an opportunity to play top-four minutes, something that might not have happened in other locations had he signed a smaller deal on a “remind-me type of contract.”
Dumba is renowned for his physical and versatile two-way playing style, excelling in transitioning the puck from defensive to offensive zones and generating scoring opportunities. That said, his impact has dropped like a stone in recent seasons, with the 2022-23 campaign marking his worst. It was a challenging phase for Dumba, registering career lows in goals (4), points (14), and a -8 rating over a full season, despite averaging substantial ice time at 21 minutes and 17 seconds per game.
The Coyotes are keen on tapping into Dumba’s potential, aiming to rekindle glimpses of his past prowess.
Could Arizona Be a Stopover For Dumba?
An intriguing subplot revolves around the Coyotes’ roster composition, considering their recent acquisition of Jason Zucker. The potential retention of both Dumba and Zucker adds an element of curiosity, with speculation arising about the possibility of their trade status come next season’s deadline.
If Dumba bounces back and proves to be an effective player, he could be an attractive trade deadline addition for a team if the Coyotes are willing to retain salary. As the Coyotes orchestrate these strategic moves, the league awaits the unfolding narrative of their revamped roster and the impact Dumba’s dynamic skill set will have on their upcoming campaign. It’s a campaign in which they aim to be more competitive.
