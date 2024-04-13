Coyotes’ Relocation to Utah Confirmed During Team Meeting

According to multiple sources, the Arizona Coyotes will in fact be relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2024-2025 season. The move was confirmed in a team meeting held by Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong. The team will also get a chance to travel to Utah to check out the arena and team facilities.
The team was heavily rumored to be on the way out after talks between the Coyotes and Utah’s Smith Entertainment Group regarding relocation progressed. The Coyotes were adamant about winning an auction in North Phoenix to secure land for a new arena proposal, but uncertainty was present. The auction wasn’t going to be held till June 27th with many wondering if the NHL was willing to wait that long for a clear answer.
Residents in the city of Tempe also voted against a proposed entertainment district for the Coyotes in May 2023. With no clear path forward, the writing was on the wall for a potential relocation.
An official announcement regarding the move is likely to occur on April 18th
Coyotes Staff and Players Feel “Betrayed” in Relocation
As expected, the morale after the team was told wasn’t exactly high throughout the Coyotes organization. Per the 32 Thought’s Podcast, it was mentioned that various Coyotes staff members and players felt “betrayed” regarding the pending move to Utah. Players who signed in Arizona expected to stay in Arizona throughout their contracts. There’s also uncertainty regarding job security and family situations. Overall it’s an emotional time for both the staff and the players.
As for the fans, it’s truly heartbreaking. Losing a professional sports team in this fashion is crushing and never easy.
It can be predicted that hockey may come back to the desert one day. But for now, it’ll be intriguing to see how the NHL operates in Salt Lake City and how new fans welcome the team.
