3 Former Oilers The Team Should Consider Bringing Back

As the Edmonton Oilers look to round out their roster this summer and seem to be slow-playing their moves in free agency, there are, what feels like, limited options available. That may not necessarily be true, as several former Oilers could make for interesting fits on the 2025-26 team.

The idea for this post came as news broke that Jesse Pulujuarvi is headed to Switzerland. A prospect that Edmonton had high hopes for, he worked his way around the NHL, finally needing to move on from the league because he couldn’t secure a spot on a roster. In other words, not every prospect works. But, there were some players on former Oiler teams that had a good run.

A big forward who loved Edmonton, Klim Kostin, is now an unrestricted free agent. He most recently had a run in San Jose, and before that, Detroit. It didn’t really pan out for him in either location like it did during his short stint in Edmonton.

Kostin played 57 games for the Oilers in 2022-23 and posted 11 goals and 21 points. He was a willing combatant when it came to the physical side of the game, and he stood up for his teammates like few others.

Kostin wouldn’t necessarily be a regular in the lineup, but he could play a depth role and would likely sign a two-way contract for a low AAV.

As much as things didn’t go according to plan for Jeff Skinner and the Oilers last season, there’s still a player there who can produce. And, given the Oilers lost several bodies in free agency, Edmonton might need a bit more scoring.

Skinner proved himself more capable as the season wore on and perhaps head coach Kris Knoblauch has changed his stance on the veteran winger. That said, any chance of running it back would be based on what Skinner is looking for in free agency.

He hasn’t signed with anyone yet. That could be based on his preference to wait for a contender to show interest, or a general lack of interest. The latter might allow the Oilers to get him at a bargain price.

Connor McDavid has had some average goaltending since joining the Oilers, and Cam Talbot might have been one of the better backstops during the captain’s run with the team. Talbot has one year remaining on a deal in Detroi,t and the Red Wings are all over the map when it comes to constructing their roster.

They just traded for John Gibson, which could make Talbot expendable. Talbot is a lower-cost option that, with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, gives Edmonton three excellent options. The downside of Edmonton going this route is having to run with three goalies.

Talbot has moved around a lot since leaving Edmonton. He’s played in Philadelphia, Detroit, Calgary, Ottawa, Minnesota, and Los Angeles. His numbers have been steady on every team he’s ever played with, meaning there shouldn’t be a concern he’d suddenly become a liability.

