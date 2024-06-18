Vancouver Canucks Sign Filip Hronek to 8-Year Contract

The Vancouver Canucks have solidified their blueline by agreeing to terms with defenceman Filip Hronek on an eight-year contract worth $7.25 million annually, General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today. Hronek’s agent shared the news on Twitter, stating, “Congrats to Filip Hronek on signing an 8-year contract with the #Canucks. He loved the team, the guys and the city so much, he decided to stay awhile.”

Hronek, 26, enjoyed a standout season, appearing in 81 games and achieving a career-high 48 points (5 goals, 43 assists), 38 penalty minutes, and a +33 plus-minus rating. He ranked second among Canucks defencemen in scoring and fourth among all Canucks skaters in assists. His huge boost in production came likely as a result of playing with Quinn Hughes, who the Canucks really wanted to find a steady defense partner for.

Hronek’s contract breaks down as follows:

2024-25: $5.5M + $4M SB

25-26: $5.0 + $4M SB

26-27: $6.75M Sal

27-28: $4.4M + $4M SB

28-29: $3.7M + $3M SB

29-30: $4.25M + $2M SB

30-31: $3.7M + $2M SB

31-32: $3.7M + $2M SB



Between the seasons of 2025-2028, Hronek has a full no-move clause and between the years of 2028-2032, 15-Team no-trade clause.

Highlights of his season included an 11-game point streak and a 10-game assist streak in late 2023. He netted his first goal for the Canucks in a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on November 15th.

Hronek Is/Was a Solid Fit for the Canucks

Acquired in a March 1st, 2023, trade with the Detroit Red Wings, Hronek has proven to be a valuable addition to the Canucks’ roster. Vancouver traded a 2023 conditional first-round pick and their own 2023 second-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Filip Hronek Canucks extension

Hronek has played 390 career regular season games between Vancouver and Detroit, recording 205 points (35 goals, 170 assists) and 200 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 13 playoff games during the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Playoffs, adding two points (1 goal, 1 assist).

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” said Allvin. “His ability to skate, defend, and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice.”

With this long-term commitment, the Canucks are banking on Hronek to be a cornerstone of their defence for years to come. Time will tell if this was a wise investment or an overpay. Some are arguing that Hughes got Hronek a huge pay raise over what he’s actually worth.

