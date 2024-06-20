Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Two-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic‘s services for the next two years with a contract extension carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million. The deal keeps Nedeljkovic with the team through the 2025-26 season, rewarding him for his impressive performance last season.
Nedeljkovic, 28, took over as the starter for the Penguins down the stretch, having initially been a backup. This past season, he played in 38 games, recording an 18-7-7 record with a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage, including one shutout. His performance included a career-long 10-game point streak, making him just the 11th goaltender in Penguins history to achieve such a feat.
Originally, Nedeljkovic was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st after completing a one-year, $1.5 million contract signed last summer. However, his strong showing in Pittsburgh has earned him this extension. Despite a challenging 2022-23 season spent largely in the minor leagues, Nedeljkovic managed to re-establish himself as a reliable option for the Penguins.
Can Nedeljkovic Become the Regular Starter?
His career trajectory has seen significant ups and downs. In the 2021-22 season, he served as the Detroit Red Wings’ starter, posting 20 wins and a .901 save percentage across 59 appearances. That season remains the only year Nedeljkovic has consistently filled a starter role at the NHL level.
Now, with 141 NHL games under his belt, the questions will be if he can take on more responsibility and, if so, what that means for Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh. Some wonder if this signing means the Penguins will try to trade Jarry over the summer.
This extension marks a chance to continue his role with the Penguins and build on his success from the past season. The Penguins are betting on Nedeljkovic to provide stability and depth to their goaltending roster in the coming years.
Next: Maple Leafs’ Simon Benoit: One of the Best Surprises This Season
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the lookout for a good defenceman to fill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Hot Takes For The 2024-25 NHL Season
Here are 3 hot takes or predictions regarding the Calgary Flames in 2024-2025. Some...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blue Jackets Fire Head Coach Pascal Vincent
After Columbus ended with only 27 wins this season, Don Waddell was named GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Reveal Odds Evander Kane Plays Again in Stanley Cup Final
Head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Knoblauch, revealed the odds that Evander Kane...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Breaks Gretzky’s Record, Still More at Stake for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky's record for most assists in a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys
The jerseys will be worn by the team only for next season. Utah is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Connor Brown Finding Game for Oilers, Key to Game 4 Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Connor Brown is finding his game at just the right time...