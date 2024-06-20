Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Two-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic‘s services for the next two years with a contract extension carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million. The deal keeps Nedeljkovic with the team through the 2025-26 season, rewarding him for his impressive performance last season.

The contract runs through the 2025.26 season and carries an average annual value of $2.5 million. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 20, 2024

Nedeljkovic, 28, took over as the starter for the Penguins down the stretch, having initially been a backup. This past season, he played in 38 games, recording an 18-7-7 record with a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage, including one shutout. His performance included a career-long 10-game point streak, making him just the 11th goaltender in Penguins history to achieve such a feat.

Originally, Nedeljkovic was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st after completing a one-year, $1.5 million contract signed last summer. However, his strong showing in Pittsburgh has earned him this extension. Despite a challenging 2022-23 season spent largely in the minor leagues, Nedeljkovic managed to re-establish himself as a reliable option for the Penguins.

Can Nedeljkovic Become the Regular Starter?

His career trajectory has seen significant ups and downs. In the 2021-22 season, he served as the Detroit Red Wings’ starter, posting 20 wins and a .901 save percentage across 59 appearances. That season remains the only year Nedeljkovic has consistently filled a starter role at the NHL level.

Now, with 141 NHL games under his belt, the questions will be if he can take on more responsibility and, if so, what that means for Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh. Some wonder if this signing means the Penguins will try to trade Jarry over the summer.

This extension marks a chance to continue his role with the Penguins and build on his success from the past season. The Penguins are betting on Nedeljkovic to provide stability and depth to their goaltending roster in the coming years.

