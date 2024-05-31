In playoff hockey, experience often proves to be a deciding factor. Teams need a mix of youthful exuberance, physicality, skill, energy, and veteran savvy. Corey Perry might not possess most of these attributes at this stage of his NHL career, but he’s got the last attribute in spades. Ready to play when called up by the Edmonton Oilers, his journey from a healthy scratch to an impactful player epitomizes the strength and determination needed in the NHL playoffs.

Perry, famous for his disruptive presence on the ice, joined the Oilers after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract. To say he’s been a regular difference-maker would be a stretch. But, there nights he shows glimpses of what convinced the Oilers to sign him to a one-year deal this season. Despite early playoff adversity, Perry’s experience and unwavering commitment have made him a valuable asset for the Oilers as they navigate the postseason and try to win Game 5 against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Perry Understands His Role With This Oilers Team

Perry’s return in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars showcased his ability to seize the moment. Playing a pivotal role in the Oilers’ 5-2 victory, — and arguably in a higher role on the second line than most might have anticipated — Perry wasted no time making an impact, contributing an assist, three hits, a blocked shot, and a shot on goal. His understanding of his role and his ability to produce when called upon matter.

Even when not on the ice, his contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. Perry’s leadership and media savvy have been invaluable for the Oilers. When faced with questions about teammate Darnell Nurse‘s controversy, Perry redirected the focus back to the game, showcasing his experience and strategic thinking. His refusal to get ahead of himself and his focus on the present game highlights his dedication to the team’s success.

Perry’s playoff experience cannot be understated. With 125 points in 207 career postseason games, he brings patience, yet a competitive edge to the Oilers’ lineup. As the Oilers push deeper into the playoffs, Perry’s presence will undoubtedly be a critical factor in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Three Reasons Why Perry Could Become a Late-Playoff Game Changer

There are at least three reasons why Perry can become a game-changer for the Oilers. First, as noted, he has plenty of playoff experience. Perry has made four conference finals appearances in the past five years. He’s proven himself a seasoned performer on the big stage. His ability to thrive under pressure and make clutch plays in critical moments is invaluable to the Oilers as they steer through the postseason, especially the farther it goes and the more the pressure ramps up.

Second, Perry has leadership qualities, which have been evident both on and off the ice. He understands his role within the team and leads by example, working hard and grabbing chances when they arise. Perry’s ability to remain composed under pressure and keep the team focused on the task is crucial, especially during the intense playoff atmosphere.

Finally, Perry demonstrates a competitive edge. His willingness to do whatever it takes to win makes him valuable, even if he’s not counted on as a regular point-getter. He helps the Oilers push deeper into the playoffs. Perry’s presence in the lineup provides a competitive edge that can make all the difference in playoff hockey.

If the Oilers can overcome a tough Dallas Stars team, Perry might not show up much on the scoreboard, but his fingerprints could be all over the results.

