Chris Tanev Seen In Walking Boot: Questionable for Stars Return

Photos making their way around social media on Thursday do not bode well for Chris Tanev making his way back into the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. Tanev was seen at the Edmonton International Airport in a walking boot after blocking a shot in Game 4, leaving the game in the second period and not returning for the Stars in the third.

You can see Tanev in the photo below. It doesn’t mean he won’t play or battle through the issue, but Stars’ head coach Pete DeBoer said it was “fingers crossed” for Tanev in Game 5 and the fact the defenseman didn’t return to the game on Wednesday made most who know his game assume it was something pretty serious.

This would be a huge blow for the Stars if Tanev can’t go. Even if he can, one has to wonder how this injury will affect his play. Often tasked with going up against Connor McDavid and team’s top offensive stars, it was a hard job, even if fully healthy. Now, if Tanev is out, or not 100 percent, Dallas could struggle to stop the world’s best player. Already down to five defensemen because Jani Hakanpaa has been out, it’s asking a lot of Dallas’ less experience, older, and slower blue line (outside of Miro Heiskanen) to slow the offensive powerhouse Oilers. So far, they’ve done so. Game 4 was the first real outburst of goals for Edmonton with five, something the Stars hope doesn’t become a trend.

With Tanev Out, Are Stars In Trouble?

The Stars are deep and talented. But, they aren’t incredibly physical and the Oilers’ speed is an issue for them. Dallas isn’t to be written off, but without Tanev, they are clearly a worse team than they were just 24 hours ago.

Chris Tanev Stars injury

The series is now tied 2-2 and it’s a best-of-three. Edmonton still needs to win at least one game on the road and they’ll look to do so in Game 5 and take advantage of the fact Tanev might not be in the lineup. If there was ever time for the Oilers to pounce, this might be it.

