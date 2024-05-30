Chris Tanev Seen In Walking Boot: Questionable for Stars Return

Photos making their way around social media on Thursday do not bode well for Chris Tanev making his way back into the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. Tanev was seen at the Edmonton International Airport in a walking boot after blocking a shot in Game 4, leaving the game in the second period and not returning for the Stars in the third.
You can see Tanev in the photo below. It doesn’t mean he won’t play or battle through the issue, but Stars’ head coach Pete DeBoer said it was “fingers crossed” for Tanev in Game 5 and the fact the defenseman didn’t return to the game on Wednesday made most who know his game assume it was something pretty serious.
This would be a huge blow for the Stars if Tanev can’t go. Even if he can, one has to wonder how this injury will affect his play. Often tasked with going up against Connor McDavid and team’s top offensive stars, it was a hard job, even if fully healthy. Now, if Tanev is out, or not 100 percent, Dallas could struggle to stop the world’s best player. Already down to five defensemen because Jani Hakanpaa has been out, it’s asking a lot of Dallas’ less experience, older, and slower blue line (outside of Miro Heiskanen) to slow the offensive powerhouse Oilers. So far, they’ve done so. Game 4 was the first real outburst of goals for Edmonton with five, something the Stars hope doesn’t become a trend.
With Tanev Out, Are Stars In Trouble?
The Stars are deep and talented. But, they aren’t incredibly physical and the Oilers’ speed is an issue for them. Dallas isn’t to be written off, but without Tanev, they are clearly a worse team than they were just 24 hours ago.
The series is now tied 2-2 and it’s a best-of-three. Edmonton still needs to win at least one game on the road and they’ll look to do so in Game 5 and take advantage of the fact Tanev might not be in the lineup. If there was ever time for the Oilers to pounce, this might be it.
Next: Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...
-
Oilers Fall to Stars in Game 3 After Rollercoaster Performance
The Edmonton Oilers had a great first period and a terrible second, allowing the...
-
Stars’ DJ Makes Good After Unintentionally Trolling Oilers Charity
DJ for the Dallas Stars has gone out of his way to make good...
-
Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams
Game 3 goes tonight on Edmonton Oilers' home ice. Can they beat the Dallas...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames’ Nikita Okhotiuk Signs 2-Year Deal In Russia
The Russian defender was acquired by Calgary from San Jose during the 2024 NHL...