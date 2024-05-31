3 Keys to a Potential Game 5 Win for Oilers Over Dallas Stars

If the Edmonton Oilers are going to win Game 5 versus the Dallas Stars on Friday night, a few things need to happen. With the series notched at 2-2, Edmonton is back in Dallas hoping to use their momentum to regain home-ice advantage and take advantage of what looks to be a key injury to a Stars’ defenseman. If the Oilers can swing this series and up 3-2, can the Stars win two in a row? Here are the three keys to the Oilers winning an all-important Game 5 over the Stars.
Take Advantage of the Chris Tanev Injury Situation
Defenseman Chris Tanev was seen in a walking boot while traveling at the Edmonton International Airport. This after blocking a shot in Game 4, leaving in the second period, and not returning in the third. It doesn’t look good for Tanev to be in the lineup for Game 5, and even if he is, he won’t be 100 percent.
This is an opportunity for the Oilers. If Tanev can’t go, Edmonton can take advantage of a weakened Stars’ blue line. If Tanev can go, the Oilers need to make his life difficult. That means dumping and forechecking on him early. Hitting him and finishing checks to wear him down quickly. Make him think twice about blocking shots and retrieving the puck.
Oilers Need to Score a Power Play Goal
Amazingly, a power play that was clicking at over 50% at one point in the playoffs is down to 32.6% and the Oilers haven’t scored on the man-advantage in their series with the Stars yet. Because the Stars take fewer penalties than any opponent the Oilers have faced in the playoffs thus far, it’s even more imperative Edmonton seizes those opportunities.
That means simplifying the power play, getting as many shots on the net as possible, and getting traffic in front of Jake Oettinger.
A Full 60-Minute Effort in Game 5
Scoring first or scoring second hasn’t seemed to matter in this series. What’s been the difference-maker in each game is which team has shown up with their A-game for longer stretches of time. Edmonton went down quickly in Game 4, but they were the better team for 55 minutes. Dallas fought back from an early deficit in Game 3, but destroyed the Oilers for the last 40 minutes.
If the Oilers are going to pull out a win in Game 5, that means showing up early, and playing well throughout. If they have a great first period, the team can’t play on their heels in the hopes they can hold the lead. If they get down quickly, they need to rebound immediately and get to work.
If there was ever a game where the Oilers needed to force each other to stay focused from the drop of the puck to the final whistle, this is it.
