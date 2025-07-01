Connor Brown Leaves Oilers, Signs 4-Year Deal with Devils

The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Connor Brown to a four-year contract worth $12 million ($3 million AAV), according to multiple reports, including Gene Principe. Known for his speed, leadership, defensive awareness, and penalty-killing ability, Brown will help solidify the Devils’ bottom-six forward group.

Connor Brown is signing a four-year, $12m contract with the New Jersey Devils, per @GenePrincipe ✍️ pic.twitter.com/KZQS6dnwPH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2025

Brown isn’t known for his offensive production,but he can score. He was used on occasion in the Oilers’ top six, but he was best utilized in Edmonton’s 2024-25 playoff run. He was incredible in the playoffs for them after a rough regular season.

The Devils are hoping he brings them more of that, not some of the inconsistency he had in Edmonton, even if he was a consistently valuable 200-foot player. He brings reliability, energy, and strong two-way play. He’s considered one of the better penalty killers in the NHL and is highly regarded as a team-first player who can be trusted in tight games and playoff situations.

The Oilers absolutely loved having him in their room and wanted him back. The appeal of a longer-team, bigger-money deal was too enticing.

In a TSN interview, Brown said New Jersey is a “really good fit” for him, noting his excitement to join a team with high expectations and star talent like the Hughes brothers. “I can see them going on a lot of runs moving forward,” he said.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers return

This signing reflects the Devils’ intent to round out their forward depth with experienced, responsible players who can contribute in key defensive situations. With this move, New Jersey adds a veteran presence and a reliable workhorse to help support its young, skilled core as it aims to return to the postseason.

Next: Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival