Contract Stalemate Has Ducks’ Mason McTavish Skating with New Team

Amid a contract stalemate, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish is notably absent as NHL training camps get underway. Not skating with the rest of his teammates, while the forward waits for a contract situation to be sorted out or a trade to take place, the 22-year-old is skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s, according to multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

McTavish and the Ducks remain locked in a contract battle, with little progress reported. Anaheim is said to prefer avoiding a bridge deal, but the two sides have yet to find common ground on a long-term extension. With camp sessions beginning, his continued absence is drawing more attention.

Drafted third overall in 2021, McTavish has quickly developed into one of Anaheim’s most reliable young forwards. He wants to be paid like one. And, while the Ducks want to keep him and currently aren’t entertaining the idea of a trade, it’s starting to look like this drama could drag out.

McTavish and Ducks are Digging In on a New Deal

McTavish has watched as other young players have started to get big money on long-term deals, many with less experience. In 229 career games, McTavish has recorded 60 goals and 80 assists for 140 points, averaging just over 0.6 points per game. His physical style and two-way presence have also made him a key part of the Ducks’ rebuilding plans. In other words, he’s proven that he’s worth the long-term bet and that he’s at a certain level based on the trends of new contracts in a rising salary cap era.

The Ducks have made major investments in their young core, but for some reason are being bullish on McTavish. They know he is a central piece of their progression into contender status, but want to be cautious about their approach to re-signing him.

As he skates with another club and his holdout lingers, questions about when he’ll return to Anaheim’s lineup will only grow louder.

