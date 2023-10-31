Matt Poitras Staying with Bruins, McAvoy Faces Suspension

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is in hot water after a controversial hit on Florida Panthers’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Monday night’s game. McAvoy received a 5-minute match penalty for an Illegal Check to the Head/Interference. The incident has led the NHL DoPS to take a look at it and it’s likely he receives some form of supplementary discipline — probably missing some time.

McAvoy is set to have a phone hearing with the NHL Player Safety department today to address the hit. The outcome of this hearing could potentially lead to a suspension, with sources suggesting a punishment of five games or less. This isn’t the first time McAvoy has faced disciplinary action; he was suspended for one game in the 2019 playoffs for a similar illegal hit to the head on Josh Anderson.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head/Interference on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 31, 2023

Florida Panthers’ coach Paul Maurice weighed in on the controversy, comparing McAvoy’s hit on Ekman-Larsson to a previous incident involving Carter Verhaeghe, which went unpunished. Maurice expressed his frustration, stating, “I thought it was exactly like the hit on Verhaeghe in the first.” Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic wrote, “McAvoy probably lucky it’s a phone hearing only. That was an ugly hit.”

McAvoy Missing Time Would Be Problematic For the Bruins

The potential suspension poses a significant challenge for the Bruins, as McAvoy has been a key player, contributing eight points in nine games. They are also down Matt Grzelyck who was injured in the same game.

If a suspension is imposed, the Bruins could find themselves short-handed in their upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. As of now, the team does not have an extra defender on their roster, adding to the potential complications they may face without McAvoy’s presence on the ice. Hockey fans eagerly await the decision from the NHL Player Safety department, which will shape the Bruins’ lineup and impact their upcoming matches.

Matt Poitras Staying With Bruins

In other Bruins news, “He’s sticking around.” — coach Jim Montgomery said on rookie Matt Poitras. The Bruins needed to make a decision about sending him down and burning a year of his entry-level deal. But he’s been so good, the team is keeping him on the roster.

Poitras could have been returned to the Guelph Storm. Instead, the 19-year-old will continue playing for the Boston Bruins for a minimum of 10 games. Fluto Shinzawa writes, “…it’s important to note that his first season under the three-year contract won’t be subject to an entry-level slide once he reaches the 10-game mark.”

“Smart hockey player,” said team president Cam Neely. He added that the forward knows how to find quiet areas of the ice when he has the puck. “Makes the right play most of the time. And competes.” He’s got three goals and five points in nine games this season.

