Could Chris Tanev Return to Canucks’ Roster in Deadline Deal?

Speculation is swirling around a possible return of veteran defenseman Chris Tanev to the Vancouver Canucks. Having spent his first decade in the NHL with the Canucks, Tanev’s potential comeback has become a topic of significant interest. Particularly, one Canucks’ insider thinks there’s a logical fit between the defenseman and his former team.

The rumors gained traction after Canucks reporter Rick Dhaliwal delved into the prospect of Tanev being a good fit alongside Quinn Hughes and a potential replacement for Tyler Myers. Suggesting the team’s right side is rather weak, Dhaliwal pointed out that Tanev never wanted to leave Vancouver in the first place.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, as the Flames’ focus on pending UFAs like Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin, Tanev’s contract extension seems to have flown under the radar. If the Flames find themselves out of playoff contention and the Canucks maintain a competitive position, a mid-season or deadline trade for Tanev could be in the cards.

Why Does Tanev Fit Again in Vancouver?

Tanev’s return could bring multiple benefits to the Canucks. His defensive prowess and reliability could substantially enhance the team’s defensive lineup. As a seasoned player, Tanev’s experience could offer valuable mentorship, particularly for younger talents. His familiarity with Vancouver, its fans, and the organization adds another layer of appeal.

Chris Tanev Flames and Canucks trade talk

Additionally, the prospect of reuniting Tanev with Hughes presents an exciting opportunity. Hughes has previously spoken highly of Tanev’s leadership and playing style, indicating a potentially fruitful partnership on the ice. There’s also been a lot of talk about finding the right partner for him as the Canucks have shuffled around a few options since the start of the season.

Hughes is on fire, but a steady and reliable partner is a priority in Vancouver.

Tanev Fills a Need for the Canucks

Furthermore, Tanev’s presence would address the Canucks’ need for a right-shot defenseman, solidifying their defensive capabilities. His return could not only shore up the team’s backline but also provide crucial depth and leadership, vital elements for a successful playoff push. Not many expected the Canucks to get off to such a strong start, but they have, and that could change the roster moves they make this season.

As the season progresses and trade deadlines loom, the possibility of Chris Tanev donning the Canucks’ jersey once again remains a compelling narrative. Perhaps it’s only an option in the eyes of one analyst, but depending on the season rolls along for both clubs, this idea could gain some traction.

Next: Maple Leafs and Blues Could Fix Each Other’s Defense Via Trade