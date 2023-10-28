Connor McDavid Looks Good in Practice Ahead of Heritage Classic

While it’s too soon to make any sort of official announcement, in a promising turn of events, Edmonton Oilers’ star player, Connor McDavid, appeared poised for a comeback as he returned to the ice for practice at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday evening. Despite missing the team’s last two games due to injury, McDavid actively participated in all drills, donning a white jersey alongside other top-six forwards, indicating significant progress in his recovery.

Connor McDavid getting ready to go… pic.twitter.com/HYbTFpgVkE — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) October 28, 2023

During the practice session, the lines were set as follows:

McDavid-Leon Draisaitl-Warren Foegele

Evander Kane-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway-Ryan McLeod- Connor Brown

Adam Erne-Mattias Janmark-Derek Ryan

The defensive pairings featured:

Darnell Nurse-Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm-Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak-Evan Bouchard/Vincent Desharnais

In the goalie positions, Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell were present, adding depth and resilience to the team’s lineup. Skinner appeared dressed in his Grant Fuhr gear and was in the starter’s net.

McDavid Looked Good

Earlier reports from Frank Seravalli hinted at McDavid’s intention to test his abilities on the outdoor ice. While his return to gameplay wasn’t guaranteed, the fact that he was willing to evaluate his condition in this manner was regarded as a positive sign by both fans and experts. Observers noted McDavid’s impressive performance during practice, further fueling optimism among Oilers’ supporters.

Connor McDavid practicing Heritage Classic – photo courtesty of Spittin’ Chiclets

With another day for rest and recuperation ahead, Oilers fans are cautiously optimistic, crossing their fingers for McDavid’s swift return to the lineup. The team and its supporters eagerly await official updates, hopeful that McDavid’s determination and progress on the ice will translate into his active participation in the upcoming games.

