Connor McDavid Optimistic, Signals Return in Heritage Classic

It looks like Connor McDavid is going to play. The Edmonton Oilers’ captain provided an optimistic update on his injury during a live appearance at Commonwealth Stadium during Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators and then again in the media room when talking to reports, who understandably, had a lot of questions.

When questioned about his injury, McDavid didn’t delve into specifics but expressed his positive progress, stating, “It’s feeling good. Making a lot of progress.” He highlighted his satisfaction with his practice performance, emphasizing, “I felt really good today in practice. A lot of good signs.”

"This is a good way for our group to come together in a unique environment."



During the Oilers’ full team skate at Commonwealth Stadium in preparation for the Heritage Classic, McDavid notably practiced on the top line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, strongly indicating his potential participation in the upcoming game. Draisaitl told the media he wasn’t sure if McDavid would play, but if he did, it was going to be big for the Oilers because he’s the best player in the world and you can’t replace him.

McDavid Worked Hard to Be Ready to Play

McDavid praised the efforts of the Edmonton staff, acknowledging their hard work in managing his injury throughout the week, stating, “We’re very lucky here in Edmonton to have such great staff, and they’ve been working hard at it all week. I feel like it’s in a really good place.”

McDavid hinted that he’ll be on the ice tomorrow when the Oilers take on the Flames

Despite an official announcement yet to be made, McDavid displayed his eagerness to play, expressing his dislike for missing games and his enthusiasm for the unique outdoor environment. He said it wouldn’t have mattered if this was the Heritage Classic or any other game, but he emphasized the significance of the Heritage Classic and what it means for the Oilers. He labeled it a unifying experience for the team, stating, “This is a good way for our group to come together in a unique environment.” McDavid also expressed his excitement about having his family present for the game and shared his hopes for optimal ice conditions, which would enhance the genuine outdoor game atmosphere.

Reflecting on past outdoor game experiences, McDavid noted the importance of the weather in creating an authentic outdoor hockey ambiance. He recalled a previous outdoor game against the Winnipeg Jets where warm temperatures hindered the true outdoor game feel, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming Heritage Classic’s weather conditions in preserving the authenticity of the outdoor hockey experience.

