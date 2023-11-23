The Chicago Blackhawks reported on Thursday that Taylor Hall will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season. They wrote in a tweet on their X.com account, “MEDICAL UPDATE: Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season.” The team and we here at NHL Trade Talk are hoping for a speedy recovery and that he comes back even stronger.

Hall had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games this season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season. pic.twitter.com/PZwZTzENMo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2023

Hall has been on the sidelines since the team’s defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on November 19th. Although he played two more games after suffering the injury, the probable source of Hall’s knee injury traces back to a collision with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mikey Eyssimont along the boards. Following the impact, Hall left the ice, clearly favoring one leg. While there is no official confirmation, it seems that the collision and the resulting injury are the factors that have prematurely concluded Hall’s season.

The Blackhawks acquired Hall and forward Nick Foligno in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26. However, Hall faced challenges in maintaining his health right from the beginning of the season. In Chicago’s second game on Oct. 11, he suffered a shoulder injury.

Following this season, his contract has one more season at a $6 million cap hit. It is not expected the Blackhawks will look for a replacement to try and compete.

More Blackhawks News Beyond Hall Missing Remainder of Season

In other news, the Blackhawks have placed forward Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve. The move is retroactive to November 9th. In response, the team has called up forwards Cole Guttman and Joey Anderson from their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Next: At 9-Game Threshold, Sabres’ Zach Benson Scores Epic First NHL Goal