Connor Bedard’s 10-Minute Penalty: Surprising or Justified?

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard wound up getting a 10-minute misconduct penalty for “abuse of the officials,” but many fans aren’t sure he earned it. The rookie sensation apparently learned the hard way that NHL referees have the power to change the outcome of a game if a player says too much, which Bedard might have done in a loss to the San Jose Sharks this week.

While many were surprised by the call, the question remains: should they be?

Connor Bedard penalty NHL

The misconduct penalty was assessed after Bedard was tripped during a play, a missed call that left the 19-year-old visibly frustrated. Upon getting up, he continued playing but later directed a brief remark toward the referee, seemingly expressing his displeasure with the non-call. Cameras caught Bedard saying, “Come on, that’s a trip,” and following up with, “All right, buddy,” as he headed to the bench. In theory, that likely wouldn’t be enough to warrant a 10-minute misconduct.

However, other theories are surfacing that Bedard might have said more than what was caught on camera.

Was Bedard or the Official in the Wrong?

The decision sparked debate. On one hand, Bedard’s reaction to a missed call seemed relatively mild. The surprise look on his face suggested he wasn’t aware he would have said anything to justify being removed from the game for 10 minutes while his team was trying to tie things up. On the other, the official reportedly warned him multiple times throughout the game.

At what point does simple chirping or consistent criticism become too much, and action needs to be taken?

Bedard later admitted he didn’t recall the exact moment that led to the call but seemed aware he may have crossed a line. This might be a learning experience for Bedard. However, the argument that officials should have to talk to the media and explain certain calls seems justified when you use this incident as an example of how things aren’t always as they appear.

Ultimately, Bedard wouldn’t admit the penalty was warranted. He did, however, say that the official had the power to make that call, which he did. Star players aren’t immune to being sent a harsh lesson. If the official was pushed to his breaking point, now Bedard knows where the line might be. If the official overreacted, perhaps he needs to explain why.

