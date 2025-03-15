Brad Marchand Comments On a Possible Return to the Bruins

Brad Marchand was asked if he would ever consider returning to the Boston Bruins. His answer was somewhat surprising. Understanding that things didn’t exactly end in Boston the way he would have liked, Marchand admitted that the NHL is a business, and it was clear he was emotional about having to say goodbye.

Is his love for the city and the only franchise he’s ever played for enough to make him forgive and forget how management seemed to disregard his loyalty to the team and undervalue his contributions when it came time to pay him again after several seasons on a team-friendly contract?

Would Marchand Consider a Return to the Bruins?

Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe tweeted that Brad Marchand was asked if he thinks a return to Boston is still possible after being traded to the Florida Panthers. Marchand will be a UFA at the end of the season and free to sign wherever he would like.

Marchand responded, “I mean, I can’t, I don’t know. I guess it’s how I would respond. I don’t know what the future brings in terms of how it plays over the summertime.” He added, “I know, you know, it didn’t come together now. Can things change down the road? Potentially, but that’s to be seen. So, you know, I’m sure we’ll have a conversation down the road, but I don’t know where that goes.”

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

The response is intriguing, considering how it was reported he left the club. A large gap over salary was the reason the Bruins traded him in the first place, and it would be odd to imagine them having a change of heart as Marchand considers the offers coming from other teams, many of which will be higher than the rumored $6.3 million Boston was said to be willing to pay for three years.

Marchand said his interest in the city of Boston would never change. Is that enough?

