Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Analyst Talks Connor McDavid’s ‘Tell’ When He’s Struggling
Some critics have examined the play of Connor McDavid for the Oilers and noticed there might be a common issue when he is struggling.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and intelligent players in hockey, but according to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, his tendency to overcomplicate plays can be a sign that he’s struggling.
Spector took to social media as the Edmonton Oilers were playing the New York Islanders on Friday night and spoke about what he was watching as McDavid was trying to make something happen and generate offense. “Every player has a ‘tell’ in their game when they are struggling,” Spector wrote. He added, “For Connor McDavid, he turns everything into 5D chess. Some simplify. The more 97 struggles, the more impossible plays he attempts.”
Does McDavid Have a Tendency To Overcomplicate Things When He Is Struggling?
The saying, ‘Just because you can doesn’t mean you should’ might apply here. Few, if any, players can do what McDavid does. Having said that, the simplest play is often the best one.
McDavid’s elite speed and ability to wow fans on any given night gives him the confidence to pull off highlight-reel moves. The problem is that he tends to pass up the obvious shot, and when things aren’t going his way, he leans too heavily into complex, high-risk maneuvers. A simpler, more direct approach might serve McDavid and the Oilers better.
Others who responded to Spector’s post went so far as to argue McDavid’s playstyle can become predictable during slumps, especially on the power play. As effective as the Oilers’ man advantage is, McDavid defers to Draisaitl’s one-timer or tries to “pass the puck into the net.”
McDavid Would Do Well to Remember the 2022-23 Season
For example, when McDavid scored 64 goals during the 2022-23 season, he did so because Leon Draisaitl trolled him to shoot more. In an interview prior to that season, Draisaitl quipped that there was no reason McDavid shouldn’t have 50 goals every season and teased his friend that his shot was a bit “fluffy.” McDavid scored 153 points that season and, in many ways, it was because he decided simply to shoot.
Not everyone agrees with Spector’s takes, as he’s known for being critical of the team he covers. However, in this case, his assessment seems accurate. More than just McDavid should take note—the Oilers as a whole could benefit from simplifying their game. A straightforward, north-south style, an aggressive forecheck, and a focus on getting pucks on net are often cited as keys to winning hockey. Over the past several games, embracing those fundamentals might be exactly what the Oilers need to turn things around.
Next: Connor Bedard’s 10-Minute Penalty: Surprising or Justified?
