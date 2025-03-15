NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Canadiens, Rangers

In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, the New York Rangers have some big offseason decisions coming. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are in the playoff mix. Was it the right move for the team not to sell at the trade deadline? Is Connor McDavid trying to do too much? Finally, what did Rasmus Dahlin talk about with GM Kevyn Adams in their closed-door meeting?

Rangers Summer Full of Big Decisions

The New York Rangers will need to make tough financial decisions this offseason if they want to improve their roster. With $20.6 million already committed to five defensemen and star goaltender Igor Shesterkin carrying an $11.5 million cap hit, their options might be limited if they don’t make certain moves. Restricted free agent K’Andre Miller is due for a new contract, and if they sign him, they have even less cap space to do what needs to be done to make the team a legitimate contender.

The Rangers like to make free agency splashes, but without a major move, the team won’t have much room for impactful additions.

Chris Kreider and his $6.5 million cap hit are reportedly available via trade, but how many teams are looking his way with the season he’s having? If Miller wants too much, could also be a trade candidate? There is speculation of an offer sheet for Will Cuylle. Will that factor into things?

Is McDavid Trying to Do Too Much?

Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, “Every player has a ‘tell’ in their game when they are struggling. For Connor McDavid, he turns everything into 5D chess.” He adds that while McDavid is still playing better than most players in the league, he’s not been his typical McDavid self. Is that because he’s over-complicating things?

McDavid doing too much and might need to simplify his game for the Oilers

Spector notes, “Some simplify. The more 97 struggles, the more impossible plays he attempts. Just an observation.”

How much more effective will McDavid be if he just shoots or makes the simple play? Does he need to get back to basics?

Did Dahlin Get the Answers He Was Looking For?

Elliotte Friedman reported on the “32 Thoughts Podcast” that Rasmus Dahlin’s meeting with GM Kevyn Adams went fairly well. He also notes that the defenseman never gave an ultimatum, as Spittin’ Chichlets host Paul Bissonnette inaccurately reported.

Friedman confirmed the meeting was about clarification on the team’s future and that Dahlin wanted to know what was happening with th team, including reasoning that Dylan Cozens was traded. Friedman says that Dahlin was satisfied with the answers he got and it’s likely the Sabres got the message that Dahlin is serious and represents the team’s overall feelings about how much it matters they start winning.

Canadiens In the Playoff Mix

While they aren’t technically in a playoff position, the Canadiens sit just outside a wild-card spot with 69 points. They are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and playing well enough to make noise over the final 17 games.

Was it the right move for the team not to sell assets like David Savard and Joel Armia at the trade deadline? Those players could be one of the reasons the Canadiens ultimately get in. There is also talk about Savard’s future as he recently admitted in an interview with 98.5 Sports, that he is uncertain about whether he will continue to play in the NHL after this season. Savard is in the final year of a four-year contract with a $3.5 million cap hit. His next contract could be half of what he’s making now, despite a rise in the salary cap.

