Light at the End of the Tunnel: Chicago Blackhawks

Now the first team in the NHL to be officially eliminated from the playoffs, this season has been rough for the Chicago Blackhawks. Following a loss on Saturday, the Blackhawks are out. While a rebuild takes time and a losing season was expected, this franchise has hope. Blackhawks fans have seen dark times before, but it’s fair to argue the future hasn’t looked this bright in over a decade. Three players will help us in the future: Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchskini, and Alex Vlasic. These three are all in the NHL and under 20 years old, with Vlasic being the oldest. So too, more players are coming down the tunnel.

The Chicago Blackhawks are the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/nV61MBwCCU — BarDown (@BarDown) March 10, 2024

Blackhawks’ Forwards Led By Connor Bedard

Upfront, the Blackhawks have players like Frank Nazar out of the University of Michigan, whom the team drafted 13th overall in the 2022 entry draft. He has a high offensive ceiling and is a strong center. Another forward to look forward to is Oliver Moore, a smooth-skating playmaker drafted in the first round after Bedard in the 2023 draft. All scouting reports indicate he is an extremely fast-skating playmaker with dynamic potential.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks return

All that said, this team is being led by Connor Bedard. The dynamic forward is already wowing fans and despite an early injury that took him out for part of the season, is a sight to behold.

Blackhawks’ Defensemen

On the back end, defenders are coming up worth watching. Some are names Blackhawks fans already know because they have played a few games in the NHL: Nolan Allen and Ethan Del-Mastero. Others will take time to make their arrival.

Del-Mastero is a two-time OHL champion and U18 and World Junior gold winner. He should be close to stepping into the NHL and becoming a very steady defenseman and a rock on the blue line. Most likely, his future blue-line partner, Nolan Allen, is in a similar situation. Both of them are steady, hard-working two-way defenders.

With former NHL defenseman Luke Richardson as coach, these prospects should be in good hands.

Blackhawks’ Goalies

The Blackhawks have two solid goalies coming up. Drew Commesso is in the conversation for the best NHL goalie prospect, along with the likes of Devon Levi of the Sabres and Jesper Wallstedt of the Wild. The Boston University prospect has proven himself at every level he has played, now with the Rockford IceHogs, boasting an over .900 save percentage. Soon, when the Blackhawks’ management is ready, he will replace Soderblom in the NHL, and Arvid will be sent back to Rockford.

Additionally, there is also Adam Gajan, who almost stole the show for Team Slovakia. They were ironically knocked out by his future teammate Connor Bedard in the knockout round to send Canada to the semi-finals and eventually win the gold medal.

With these prospects, the future has promise. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Blackhawks and while they’re feeling down this weekend, there’s a lot to look forward to

