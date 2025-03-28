Connor Bedard Advised to Take Tough Stance with Blackhawks

Connor Bedard may be eligible to sign a long-term contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1, but some prominent NHL insiders believe he should wait before committing. Both TSN’s Craig Button and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggest Bedard has little to gain by signing early and should instead take advantage of his leverage as a future restricted free agent.

Bedard Has Several Reasons to Wait Before Signing An Extension

During an appearance on the Donnie & Dhali show, Button argued that Bedard has no reason to rush into signing an extension. Suggesting the Blackhawks have shown no sign they are worth committing to yet, he has every reason to hold off. Bedard would be best to wait before signing his entry-level contract, which expires in 2026. By waiting, Bedard would be eligible for offer sheets from other teams. He would arguably be the biggest name to become an offer sheet target in years.

Once the Blackhawks have to contend with potential offers, Bedard only ups his leverage in contract negotiations.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are awful,” Button stated. “If I was Bedard’s agent, I wouldn’t sign him to any extension. There’s no benefit to signing early. He’ll make the same money if he waits until next July. Plus, waiting opens him up to potential offer sheets.”

Friedman mentioned something similar on Sirius XM NHL Radio, adding that the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations could play a role in Bedard’s decision.

“Why would anyone sign before that? Just to see maybe if anything changes?” Friedman said. “Now, if you get an idea that the rules aren’t going to change, then you don’t do it. But I did have someone say to me (that) for a star, for one of the top players—and Bedard is the franchise player in Chicago—you might wait to see if any rules change.”

Bedard Has Little to Lose, But the Blackhawks Can’t Afford to Mess Up His Extension

Bedard, the 2023 first-overall pick, has been a standout performer for the struggling Blackhawks. He captured the Calder Trophy last season after posting 61 points in 68 games, and he leads the team with 56 points in 71 games this season. Any criticism of his lower production can and probably should be attributed to a lack of top players to play with.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s struggles continue, sitting at the bottom of the Central Division with a 21-41-9 record.

The Blackhawks’ inability to construct a competitive roster around Bedard should worry the organization. If insiders are collectively arguing that he should wait to sign, what is Bedard’s agent suggesting? It’s up to the organization to prove they can build a contending team since every team will be happy to pay him whatever he’s worth. Many will be happy to give up the high number of picks in compensation in an offer sheet scenario.

And if a new CBA reshapes the NHL’s contract structures and offer sheet requirements, teams could benefit from going after players via that method. All of this puts the Blackhawks in a challenging position.

“Bedard needs evidence from the Chicago Blackhawks that a long-term deal is worth it,” Button said. “Right now, there is nothing in Chicago that makes you think staying is beneficial.”

