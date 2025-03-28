Is Marner Ultimately Headed from the Maple Leafs to the Sharks?

While the storyline that Mitch Marner wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs hasn’t officially changed, there is talk that he’s likely to test free agency this summer and could wind up going to the highest bidder in a bidding war for the superstar winger’s services. As the Maple Leafs push toward the playoffs and then try to deal with the Marner contract situation in the off-season, speculation is mounting about which teams are salivating at a chance to make their pitch. A former assistant general manager in the NHL suggests that the San Jose Sharks could be a prime landing spot.

Should Marner hit the open market on July 1, former Florida Panthers assistant GM Steve Werier believes Sharks GM Mike Grier has quietly built an environment that makes San Jose an attractive destination for top-tier free agents. In a column on Puck Pedia, he cites Mike Grier’s savvy decision to hire a young coach, stockpile picks, and create cap flexibility while also including veterans in their rebuild.

He then writes, “I think it will land them Marner.”

Are the Sharks In a Prime Spot to Land This Summer’s Big UFA?

With over $40 million in projected cap space, the Sharks have the financial means to offer Marner a huge contract. It won’t be an eight-year deal unless they trade for his rights first. They could offer big money on a seven-year term.

Additionally, they have young talents like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund, who are superstars in the making. If Marner signs with the Sharks, he’s essentially guaranteeing he’ll be part of an up-and-coming roster on the verge of opening their window to win. They are the franchise’s future, and Marner could round out one of the most dangerous forward cores in the NHL.

Could Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs be headed to the San Jose Sharks?

“Grier’s off to a solid start in the culture department,” Werier noted. “That can’t be measured, but it’s important.”

Would Marner Leave the Leafs for the Sharks?

Marner, 27, is coming off another impressive season, tallying 89 points in 71 games while playing a pivotal role for the Maple Leafs. His six-year, $65.4 million contract expires this summer, and despite Toronto’s stated priority to re-sign him, the lack of progress in negotiations has analysts and fans wondering about his future.

Meanwhile, the Sharks continue to position themselves as a franchise on the rise. They are deemed must-watch NHL television these days, and they’re only going to improve. If Marner decides to test free agency and things don’t pan out in Toronto, there are certainly worse places Marner could choose.

San Jose’s combination of financial flexibility, young talent, and a solid culture could make them a top contender to secure his services.

