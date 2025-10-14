Concern for Brady Tkachuk Who Left Senators Game with Injury

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk left Monday’s game against the Nashville Predators midway through the third period with what looks like a wrist injury. While he did temporarily return in Monday’s 4-1 loss, he was unable to finish the game and sat out the final nine minutes, raising concerns about a potential hand or wrist injury.

Tkachuk was cross-checked from behind by Roman Josi in the first period, a play that visibly angered the forward. There was a scrum that ensued as a result, and somewhere in the hit or during the scrum, it was clear that Brady was labouring with something in his hand.

Senators head coach Travis Green confirmed after the loss that Tkachuk’s exit was not precautionary. “He didn’t finish the game down the stretch, he tried too,” Green said, noting that the captain would be evaluated by team doctors before further updates are available.

Brady Tkachuk injury

Tkachuk’s injury adds to an already frustrating night for Ottawa. The Senators’ head coach emphasized a “next man up” mentality, but the forward and the Senators’ star is not easily replaceable.

With Tkachuk sidelined, even temporarily, the Senators will have to find ways to replace his production and leadership.

Fans will be hoping for any injury updates to be good news.

