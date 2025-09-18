Senators and Alex Formenton Parting Ways, Staios Looking for Trade

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios confirmed Tuesday that forward Alex Formenton will not be returning to the organization.

Staios said he recently spoke with Formenton’s agent and both sides concluded that a “fresh start” was the best path forward. “I’ve engaged in discussions with the agent. I think both sides agree that it’d be best for everybody to have a fresh start for Alex,” Staios explained. He added that he will “gauge the market to see if there’s a trade.”

The decision follows the NHL’s announcement that Formenton is eligible to return to play. Despite that ruling, the Senators and the 26-year-old winger will go their separate ways.

Cap resource PuckPedia noted that because Ottawa previously issued Formenton a qualifying offer, there is no formal mechanism to remove him outright from the club’s reserve list. Instead, he would remain on their 90-player reserve list until either traded or until July 1, 2027, when he could reach unrestricted free agency. He does not currently count toward Ottawa’s 50 Standard Player Contract (SPC) limit.

Formenton last appeared in the NHL during the 2021–22 season, when he tallied 18 goals and 14 assists across 79 games with the Senators. Since then, he has been away from the league and most recently signed a contract with HC Ambrì-Piotta in Switzerland’s National League.

While his departure closes the door on his time in Ottawa, Formenton will look to re-establish his career overseas, while the Senators move forward without a player once viewed as part of their long-term core.

