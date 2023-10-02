Committee Approach To Solve Canucks Quinn Hughes Challenge

The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the new season with a sense of purpose and responsibility, led by their captain, Quinn Hughes. Hughes, who recently emphasized the need for the team’s core players to step up, is demonstrating his commitment on the ice. In his first preseason game, he showcased his exceptional skills, indicating a significant elevation in his game, especially with the responsibility of wearing the captain’s “C.”

Hughes is fully aware of the challenges ahead and the importance of performing in crucial moments. He knows he’s not just part of the solution but a leader in that regard and during preseason games he’s shown a desire to step up with some outstanding performances in the early going. His newfound confidence in his abilities on the blue line is evident, emphasizing the importance of defending well while also contributing offensively. He noted, “This is probably the most confident I feel in my abilities on the blue line for sure. For me, it’s always just defending hard and doing what I need to do for the team, and then I think I’m going to get my looks this year for sure.”

Quinn Hughes Canucks captain

However, the Canucks face a dilemma concerning Hughes’s defensive partner. Since Chris Tanev’s departure three years ago, the team hasn’t found a stable partner for their star defenseman. They’ve been giving looks to blueliners who aren’t likely to be Hughes’ regular playing partners this season and head coach Rick Tocchet finally addressed the concern, suggesting the Canucks were going to have to do this by committee.

The spotlight has recently been on Cole McWard, an unexpected contender for a top-pairing role. McWard, a 22-year-old college free agent signed by the Canucks last April, has limited NHL experience but has impressed during the preseason. His emergence as a potential partner for Hughes has surprised many, raising eyebrows about his inclusion in the opening night roster.

Tyler Myers, a veteran defenseman, appears destined for a spot on the third pair, likely partnering with Carson Soucy if the team adheres to the lefty-righty pairing strategy advocated by head coach Rick Tocchet. All summer long, Myers was the subject of trade rumors, so it would be an interesting choice to make him the top pair option beside Hughes. At the same time, it seems clear why the Canucks didn’t ultimately trade Myers; they have little in the way of other right-shot options.

Tocchet Is Going to Keep Searching For a Solution

Speaking to the media, Coach Tocchet revealed that the Canucks’ defensive lineup would be a “committee,” indicating a collaborative effort to address the pairing situation. The team is faced with the challenge of finding the right chemistry to support their captain effectively.

As the season approaches, the Canucks are navigating the uncertainties in their defensive lineup, relying on their young stars like Hughes to lead the charge while they continue their search for the ideal defensive partner to complement his exceptional abilities. The team’s success will hinge on the ability to establish stability and synergy within their defensive unit as they aim for a strong start in the upcoming games.

