Canucks Won’t Make Waiver Claim Because Of Coaching Conflict

In recent news that will stir up debate about the merits of taking a player that could help when there’s a potential conflict of interest, it appears that the Vancouver Canucks had their eyes on defenseman Cal Foote, who was placed on waivers this week. According to insider Rick Dhaliwal, sources revealed that the Canucks were interested in Foote, who is currently a part of the New Jersey Devils organization. However, despite the Canucks’ interest, it seems that Foote won’t be making his way to Vancouver.

Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks appreciated Foote’s potential, but the situation of having a player on the team where his father serves as a coach was deemed inappropriate. Cal Foote’s father, Adam Foote, is a member of the Canucks’ coaching staff, creating an awkward dynamic that the team decided to avoid.

For those asking, sources say the Canucks like D Cal Foote who is on waivers but the feeling is, it is not the right situation to have a player on a team where his dad is a coach.#Canucks — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 5, 2023

Cal Foote, a right-shot defenseman, boasts 141 games of regular season NHL experience and has played 13 playoff games, all with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite being signed as a free agent by the Devils just two months ago, his availability on waivers surprised many insiders, given his skill set.

The Canucks’ interest in Foote stemmed from their active search for a suitable partner to play alongside star defenseman Quinn Hughes. While Foote’s potential addition to the Canucks’ lineup didn’t materialize due to the familial connection, Vancouver continues its pursuit to strengthen their roster, exploring various options to enhance their defensive lineup as they prepare for the upcoming NHL season.

