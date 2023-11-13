Coach St. Louis Applauds Canadiens’ Grit: Winning Can Hurt

Two games ago, the Montreal Canadiens won a thrilling game against the Boston Bruins when they scored late and came away with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win. Kaiden Guhle scored the sudden death goal and emerged as the hero. With the win, the Canadiens broke their winless streak against a tough Bruins’ team.
They also showed the team’s potential when it was operating at its best. The win marked a key moment in the team’s journey to establish itself as tough contender in the Atlantic Division. That probably won’t happen this season because the team is too young. However, for fans it’s a good omen of positive things to come.
After the Canadiens Win, Head Coach St. Louis Was Proud of His Team
Head coach Martin St Louis, immediately after this hard-fought win, was interviewed about the game. What did he say he liked the best? The answer was his team’s attention to the gritty side of success. As he noted, if you want to win in the NHL, it can hurt.
In particular, during the interview, he spent some time commending veteran forward Brendan Gallagher for his willingness to embrace the dirty work needed to help the team win. From blocking shots to winning crucial face-offs, Gallagher’s leadership on and off the ice stood out as a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ recent success.
You can see and hear coach St. Louis’ comments in the video below.
St. Louis Expressed His Pride in the Team’s Collective Efforts
Coach St. Louis expressed his pride in the collective effort of his team. He especially acknowledged the sacrifices that he believed were required for victory. In this post-game interview, he highlighted the team’s commitment to making challenging plays.
His favorite moment in the game was when he team successfully killed off a three-on-five short-handed situation. They blocked shots when they needed to; they sacrificed their bodies for the win. That prompted St. Louis to observe, “Winning hurts, you want to win, it’s kind of hurt, you know, and [Gallagher] will do that tonight.”
St. Louis Went on the Priase Gallagher’s Determination and Willingness to Sacrifice
Gallagher has to be a coach’s favorite simply because of his dedication to the demanding aspects of the game. In that, as a veteran he serves as inspiration for the younger players about what it takes to win in the NHL. He also helps foster a culture of resilience and determination within the Canadiens’ ranks.
St. Louis emphasized Gallagher’s role as a great example and a key leader. For the coach, it underscored how the entire team benefits from his unwavering commitment to the hard-fought battles on the ice.
In the painful art of winning, the Canadiens find strength in their collective grit. And Gallagher leads the way.
