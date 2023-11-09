Status of Trade Talks Between Oilers and Canadiens on Jake Allen

With three goaltenders on their roster, the Montreal Canadiens have become a focal point in the NHL trade market. Currently, the Canadiens have Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau, all capable and able to play games, sparking ongoing speculation that they could be in the market to move someone. The timing seems impeccable considering the Edmonton Oilers might be in desperate need to add someone.

In particular, when it comes to the Oilers, one Canadiens netminder has started attracting attention.

Jake Allen Montreal Canadiens NHL Trade Talk

Jake Allen, who had previously been considered as a possible option by the Edmonton, was sidelined due to injury at the time. He is in the first year of a two-year extension with the Canadiens, accounting for $3.85 million against the cap. Despite a challenging game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Allen had a solid start to the season, earning a .910 save percentage (SV%) and a 3-2-1 record. He has been a crucial player for the Canadiens, making exceptional saves in high-pressure situations.

In his recent 32 Thoughts column, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Oilers have engaged in discussions with the Canadiens about acquiring Allen. However, no imminent deal has been reached. Oilers’ General Manager Ken Holland has emphasized the importance of making a significant goaltending upgrade if they choose to make a change, and some will argue Allen isn’t that. But, with the way both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner have played this season, finding better numbers among potentially available options isn’t a tough thing to do. What it would cost Edmonton in terms of the assets involved, remain uncertain.

Canadiens Have Been Patient and Can Afford to Wait

One of the key challenges in this potential trade is identifying the asset that would sway the Canadiens. Montreal’s management, led by Kent Hughes, is in no hurry to part ways with the experienced goalie. In fact, he’s been fairly savvy in identifying prospects that can grow with the team as they become contenders. Speculation abounds regarding what asset the Oilers might need to part with – a first-round pick, a second-round selection, or a top prospect.

The situation remains fluid, but the Oilers know they’re not in the driver’s seat when it comes to leverage on a deal. Their sense of urgency is obvious, especially if the goaltending struggles continue.

While Allen might not be Holland’s first choice, if someone like Juuse Saros isn’t available, Allen may be the target that makes the most sense. The Canadiens could fetch a substantial return if they decide to trade him.

