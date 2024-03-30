The Edmonton Oilers have secured goaltender Olivier Rodrigue with a one-year, two-way contract extension, stretching through the 2024-25 season. A goalie with what the team hopes is the potential to be a starter in the NHL one day, Rodrigue is potentially a part of the Oilers plans starting as early as next season. He has been splitting the net with Jack Campbell this season.

EXTENDED ✍️



The #Oilers have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2024-25 season.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 30, 2024

At 23 years old, Rodrigue has showcased his skills in 32 games for the Bakersfield Condors this season, boasting a remarkable 17-10-4 record alongside a 2.72 goals-against average and an impressive .915 save percentage. Notably, his 17 wins this season mark a personal best.

Originally drafted by the Oilers in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Rodrigue has accumulated 85 AHL appearances over four seasons, amassing a record of 41-34-8, with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

While the Oilers have Stuart Skinner locked in for next season, the fate of Campbell over the summer is unclear. At the same time, Calvin Pickard is set to become a UFA. The Oilers can and might be eager to sign Pickard based on the way he’s played this season, but the playoffs might be the telling story. If he fares well, Edmonton will have interest, but so will other teams. If he does, the Oilers might want to take a longer look at Rodrigue.

