NHL News
Caught in the Middle: Quinn Hughes News, Canucks “Open for Business”
Rutherford addresses concerns about Quinn Hughes and his future with the Canucks. The Canucks are “open for business.”
Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Rutherford is at it again, proving that sometimes, the best thing to do is not say anything. In what appears to be an effort to course-correct or walk back some of the earlier confusion about his comments that Quinn Hughes might want to play with his brothers and that could be a problem for the Canucks, Rutherford rambled on at the Canucks’ media presser again.
He took time to talk about the star defenseman’s long-term future with the franchise. Speaking with reporters, Rutherford acknowledged the importance of Hughes to both the team and the city but emphasized that no decision needs to be made immediately.
“Obviously Quinn’s future is so important to this franchise and this city. At the end of the day, he doesn’t have to make a decision yet. Sometimes in life, you think one thing one month, and another thing another month,” Rutherford said. He added that the organization remains “caught in between” when it comes to balancing the potential of improving the roster now versus risking future assets in a trade or extension scenario.
Rutherford also addressed comments he made last year about Hughes wanting to play alongside his brothers. “I don’t think I told anybody anything they didn’t already know. I mean, c’mon. This wasn’t a surprise,” he said. The assumption here is that Rutherford was annoyed that the media made his comments out to be more than just a mild remark.
Would the Canucks Actually Trade Quinn Hughes?
Canucks assistant GM Patrik Allvin chimed in, noting that the club remains active in its search for center depth. “We’re open for business,” he said, signaling the team’s willingness to explore options while still respecting Hughes’ timeline.
Rutherford concluded by stressing that the ultimate decision lies with Hughes himself. “You can spin this thing 100 different ways, but there’s only one guy that will make that decision,” he said. “But we do have a responsibility, Quinn Hughes or not, to put the best team on the ice that we can.”
For now, Vancouver faces a tough decision, and the organization is not hiding that fact. Whether or not this is something fans want to actually hear remains to be seen. Sometimes being transparent is not the best course of action.
Next: Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
