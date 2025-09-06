The Truth About Lane Hutson, Team USA, and the Olympics

RG.org’s Marco D’Amico tried to bring a little clarity to the Lane Hutson and Team USA controversy this week with a post suggesting there is no controversy.

Montreal Canadiens star Lane Hutson has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his snub from the Team USA orientation camp, which triggered his father to hint in an interview that Team Canada might be an option if Team USA was overlooking his son.

The idea that Hutson might jump to Team Canada caught a lot of attention and, frankly, stirred the pot a bit. The Calder Trophy-winning defenseman, who tied the NHL rookie record for assists with 60, was notably absent from the U.S. Olympic Orientation Camp roster, but some believe he’s not ready. Others added that just because he wasn’t on the roster doesn’t mean he’s ruled out from making the team altogether. Things can change.

When Lane’s father, Rob Hutson, jokingly referenced the family’s Canadian citizenship on a recent podcast, the backlash was potentially unexpected. Both Hutson and his agent, Sean Coffey, clarified that the comments were tongue-in-cheek and that Lane remains committed to Team USA.

Lane Hutson Canadiens breakout star 2025 playoffs

“I’d love to play [at the Olympics] but you never know what could happen and it’s a long season. So if the opportunity presents itself, it’s definitely something I’d love to do,” Hutson said. He added that he has tremendous respect for the players who received camp invitations. D’Amico wrote, “To say that Lane Hutson and his camp are unhappy with the snub is pretty accurate, but it’s completely understandable.” He adds that it wasn’t personal. “… sources in the know around Team USA have gone on record to say that Hutson’s lack of World Championship participation this summer, along with his similar style to Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski, made him the odd man out.”

Hutson’s agent, Sean Coffey, said, “There is no animosity there from Lane or his father; with both confirming this on record.”

Perhaps this is good news for Hutson. The snub might motivate him as he focuses on the upcoming season with the Montreal Canadiens. And, if he has another season like he did in 2024-25, it will be hard for Team USA to overlook him completely.

