Montreal Canadiens
The Truth About Lane Hutson, Team USA, and the Olympics
Lane Hutson speaks out on his Team USA snub and potential move to Team Canada amid the ongoing controversy.
RG.org’s Marco D’Amico tried to bring a little clarity to the Lane Hutson and Team USA controversy this week with a post suggesting there is no controversy.
Montreal Canadiens star Lane Hutson has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his snub from the Team USA orientation camp, which triggered his father to hint in an interview that Team Canada might be an option if Team USA was overlooking his son.
The idea that Hutson might jump to Team Canada caught a lot of attention and, frankly, stirred the pot a bit. The Calder Trophy-winning defenseman, who tied the NHL rookie record for assists with 60, was notably absent from the U.S. Olympic Orientation Camp roster, but some believe he’s not ready. Others added that just because he wasn’t on the roster doesn’t mean he’s ruled out from making the team altogether. Things can change.
When Lane’s father, Rob Hutson, jokingly referenced the family’s Canadian citizenship on a recent podcast, the backlash was potentially unexpected. Both Hutson and his agent, Sean Coffey, clarified that the comments were tongue-in-cheek and that Lane remains committed to Team USA.
“I’d love to play [at the Olympics] but you never know what could happen and it’s a long season. So if the opportunity presents itself, it’s definitely something I’d love to do,” Hutson said. He added that he has tremendous respect for the players who received camp invitations. D’Amico wrote, “To say that Lane Hutson and his camp are unhappy with the snub is pretty accurate, but it’s completely understandable.” He adds that it wasn’t personal. “… sources in the know around Team USA have gone on record to say that Hutson’s lack of World Championship participation this summer, along with his similar style to Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski, made him the odd man out.”
Hutson’s agent, Sean Coffey, said, “There is no animosity there from Lane or his father; with both confirming this on record.”
Perhaps this is good news for Hutson. The snub might motivate him as he focuses on the upcoming season with the Montreal Canadiens. And, if he has another season like he did in 2024-25, it will be hard for Team USA to overlook him completely.
Next: Waiting on Ah Ha Moment: McDavid’s Contract Extension Missing One Piece
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
McDavid’s “No Term” Remark Means Oilers Face Uncomfortable Reality
Discover the implications of Connor McDavid mentioning no term options for his contract. What...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Flames, Connor Zary Finalize 3-Year Bridge Contract Extension
Connor Zary has signed an extension with the Calgary Flames, the two sides betting...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Ekholm Offers Health and Oilers Contract Update Amid McDavid Drama
Mattias Ekholm discusses his future with the Oilers and the importance of being patient...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Wild Ready to Make Kaprizov a Historic Contract Offer
Explore the latest on the Kaprizov extension Wild negotiations as the team aims for...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Makes Wild Comparable for Leafs and Marner: ‘Take the L and Move On’
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Leafs fans just move on from Mitch Marner...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Friedman Says McDavid Update Forcing Rivals to Be Ready For Unthinkable
After McDavid's comments on Thursday, an insider says he's hearing other teams are clearing...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Did Lane Hutson’s Dad Just Threaten Team USA After Olympic Snub?
Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson's Olympic absence sparks drama as his father suggests a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Hosts Joke Swayman’s Odd Comments at Bruins Camp a “Bad Sign”
Jeremy Swayman shares his thoughts in an odd way, and his surprising comments have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Skinner Makes Ambitious Statement Ahead of Oilers’ Camp
Stuart Skinner of the Oilers aims high this season, setting his sights on the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Report: Maple Leafs Pitched Free Agent by Marner’s Agent
Could Matt Grzelcyk be headed to the Toronto Maple Leafs? Marner's agent reached out...