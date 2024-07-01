Capitals Acquire Jacob Chyrun in Trade from Senators

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick. The team confirmed the trade just as NHL free agency opened on Monday morning.
Chychrun scored 14 goals and 41 points in 82 games for the Senators this past season.
There has been a lot of noise around Chychrun since he arrived in Ottawa. Reportedly happy to be there after he was moved by the Arizona Coyotes, it became obvious that Chychrun wasn’t likely to stick around in Ottawa after the team struggled last season.
The Senators spent heavily on Chychrun when they acquired him last season.
Capitals Get Busy on Free Agency Day
The Washington Capitals also re-signed forward Connor McMichael to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension. They added defenseman Matt Roy to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (Twitter link). The deal will carry an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.
Next: Shane Pinto Reportedly Request Trade from Senators
More News
-
Featured/ 43 mins ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Oiler and free agent forward Warren Foegele...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins,...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk has signed a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He'll make $5.5...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 hours ago
Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
The Nashville Predators have made a big splash in free agency, landing Steven Stamkos,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market
Reports are that Vincent Desharnais is leaving the Edmonton Oilers and testing the free...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly signing a 4-Year Deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in free...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Off to Free Agency, Not Returning to Maple Leafs
Reports surfaced Sunday night that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to free agency and...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson has asked the Toronto Maple Leafs for a trade and has reportedly...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning Ink Long-Term Deal with Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning are reportedly signing a long-term deal with star winger Jake Guentzel...