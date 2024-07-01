Capitals Acquire Jacob Chyrun in Trade from Senators

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick. The team confirmed the trade just as NHL free agency opened on Monday morning.

Chychrun scored 14 goals and 41 points in 82 games for the Senators this past season.

There has been a lot of noise around Chychrun since he arrived in Ottawa. Reportedly happy to be there after he was moved by the Arizona Coyotes, it became obvious that Chychrun wasn’t likely to stick around in Ottawa after the team struggled last season.

The Senators spent heavily on Chychrun when they acquired him last season.

Capitals Get Busy on Free Agency Day

The Washington Capitals also re-signed forward Connor McMichael to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension. They added defenseman Matt Roy to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (Twitter link). The deal will carry an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.

