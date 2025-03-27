Philly Legend to Become Immediate Favorite to Coach Flyers Next

Rick Tocchet’s roots with the Philadelphia Flyers could make him the clear favorite to become the next full-time head coach of the hockey club starting in 2025-26.

The Flyers’ season took a sharp turn when it came to their coach in just a matter of days. Pierre LeBrun of TSN said that he spoke with GM Daniel Breire on Tuesday morning, and the GM and coach were set to talk. By Thursday, the coach was gone. The Flyers went from still evaluating their options to discussing who might be available and what moves could be made. By Thursday morning, everything had escalated.

This leads to questions about how quickly the team might decide to hire a full-time replacement. It’s unlikely to happen this season, but this summer, there are a few candidates, with Tocchet’s name topping the list.

Tocchet’s Future Unclear with Canucks and Has Roots With the Flyers

Rick Tocchet’s contract situation has become a topic of interest. Ever since Canucks GM Patrik Allvin expressed a desire to extend Tocchet sooner rather than later, speculation has grown about why the coach hasn’t inked a new deal. LeBrun reports that Tocchet himself has stated he prefers to wait until after the season to address his coaching future. Some believe he’s not keen to stay in what appears to be a somewhat toxic environment with a team trending in the wrong direction.

Rick Tocchet could leave the Canucks to join the Philadelphia Flyers

The Canucks are still in the midst of an ongoing playoff push, but the future looks murky.

Currently, Tocchet is the only NHL head coach on an expiring contract, though his deal does include an option. Whether that option plays a role remains to be seen, but many are wondering what his next move will be. Could he test the free-agent coaching market? If he does, one has to think the Flyers would offer him a lot to join their organization.

Given his history with the Flyers, Tocchet is already being linked to their potential coaching search. However, the Flyers have not yet begun their search and are expected to wait until after the season before making any decisions.

Additionally, LeBrun says Joel Quenneville has now been cleared to coach again, which could add another interesting name to the mix.

