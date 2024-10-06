Canucks Lock Up Nils Höglander with 3-Year, $9 Million Extension

Nils Höglander has signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, carrying an average annual value of $3 million. The deal will kick in starting in the 2025-26 season and it will keep the 23-year-old forward in Vancouver through his prime years. The team confirmed the signing on Sunday afternoon.
He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the contract.
After posting an impressive 24-goal season, Höglander earned a significant raise from his current two-year, $2 million deal signed in 2023. The new contract breakdown includes a $1 million signing bonus in the first year, followed by salaries of $2.9 million in the second year and $2.3 million in the third year, making this a fair deal for both player and team.
“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” said GM Patrik Allvin. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”
Höglander a Team-Friendly Signing By the Canucks
Höglander’s performance last season, combined with his excellent conditioning in training camp, made this a no-brainer deal for the Canucks’ organization. The only real risk the Canucks are running here is that he explodes offensively and becomes a much more expensive player at the end of the deal. He’ll be 27 at the time of his contract’s expiry, setting him up to cash in big.
For this deal to be among the best values in the NHL, he’ll need to improve his status as a complete 200-foot player, especially in high-pressure situations during the postseason.
The Canucks believe in Höglander’s potential to evolve into a reliable top-six forward, and this contract extension reflects their desire to get him signed up before the cap jumps again and he potentially has a breakout season. As he continues to hone his skills and build on last season’s success, the young Swede could be an integral part of Vancouver’s future plans.
He finished the preseason with a goal and two assists (four games) and had the best fitness results on the team.
