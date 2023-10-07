The Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller is a unique player. He’s a balance of emotional intensity and a high-end scorer. He just came off a season that he, in a recent interview, described as a “s… show.” It really was that kind of a 2022-23 season for the Canucks. Now Miller remains, with former captain Bo Horvat now plying his trade with the New York Islanders.

Miller and his teammates are gearing up for the upcoming season. Hockey analysts and pundits don’t give the Canucks much of a chance to make the postseason; however, I have a sense that they will have a much better season than many in the Pacific region believe. The team just has too much high-end talent, and Miller is among the highest of that talent.

Will J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks be on the trade block again?

As well, new head coach Rick Tocchet has seemed to settle things down; and, as Miller noted recently, the players are responding. It’s fun to come to the rink every day. And, that pushes Miller to be part of the good vibes of that action. The team also boasts two dominant lines capable of dictating play, and Miller is going to play a crucial role in shaping this team’s performance.

Miller Can Dictate Play With His Vision and Passing

Miller’s game is characterized by his ability to dictate play. When he’s at his best, it’s not just his offensive prowess that shines; his defensive skills are also remarkable. Miller is more than just a forward; he’s a playmaker with exceptional vision and good passing skills. He drives the team.

While some may question Miller’s role or position within the team, it’s essential to recognize his consistent ability to win puck battles, which is an impactful aspect of his game. He’s also a competent scorer. Over the past four seasons he’s been with the Canucks, he surprisingly (for most fans) ranks 12th in the entire NHL in scoring. His often-overlooked production has helped spur the team’s success.

Miller Is a Blend of Physicality and Production

What also sets Miller apart is his unique blend of physicality and point production. He’s a standout talent in the NHL. His versatility to play either center or on the wing is a valuable asset to the Canucks. Under the guidance of coach Tocchet last season, Miller’s performance soared. There’s no reason not to expect that trend to continue into this new season.

Miller is a special talent. He does the gritty and vocal leading that many don’t want to do – he’ll call a player out when he believes that needs to happen. He’s that kind of a leader, which makes him rare in the league. As well, his combination of physicality and point production places him among the best forwards in the NHL. Honestly, because he’s way out west in Vancouver, many don’t fans of other teams actually know how good he is.

Look for Miller to Play a Huge Role in the Canucks Success

As the Canucks prepare for the season opener, Miller is getting ready to influence games, win puck and board battles, and contribute offensively and defensively. While the future season is yet to unfold, it’s clear that the team needs Miller’s grit and skill on the ice if it is to push into the postseason.

My call is that Canucks fans have lots of reasons to be excited about the season. And, Miller’s play is among those reasons.

