Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up

As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
Following news that the Vancouver Canucks appear to be giving up on trying to re-sign the forward, teams are calling the Canucks in an effort to see what it will take to get Horvat on their roster. The ask is high, but teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken have all checked in.
Horvat is pending UFA in the final season of a six-year contract he signed that carries a $5.5 million AAV. It is believed that most, if not all interested parties want to know what it will cost them to extend him on a long-term deal after trading for him. He’s having a career season with a new high over the 31 goals he potted last season, but there’s thought he may never repeat what he’s doing this year. Just 27 years old, he’s already posted 30 goals and 48 points in 43 games.
The reason Boston is so intrigued is because of the outlook for next season. One scout said, “If you think there’s a really good chance that you’re losing both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci after this season, I don’t see how you at least don’t look into this if you’re Don Sweeney.” At the same time, if the ask is Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell and a first-round pick, the Bruins will have to think twice. Not to mention, they are the hottest team in the NHL and what you don’t necessarily want to do is disrupt team chemistry. Finally, what happens if Bergeron chooses to play again?
It’s certainly an interesting coming out of Boston where the team is a contender, and wants to add, but needs to be cautious in how they do so.
