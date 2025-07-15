Toronto Maple Leafs
Speculation Swirls Around Another Bigger Move For the Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs continue to reshape their roster while exploring options to replace Mitch Marner’s offense, with big trade speculation.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been among the NHL’s busiest teams this offseason. The sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy. In an effort to replace some of Marner’s production, they made a series of smaller moves, including adding winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth. The latest deal saw veteran forward Ryan Reaves shipped to the San Jose Sharks for depth defenseman Henry Thrun.
Despite these moves, there are still questions about whether the Leafs have done enough. How will general manager Brad Treliving address a clear regression in offense with Marner out?
Sportsnet’s Luke Fox recently listed some of the items on Toronto’s to-do list. They now have cap flexibility, but are short on tradeable assets like first-round picks or blue-chip prospects. Perhaps he needs to think bigger.
Could the Maple Leafs Pull Off a Blockbuster Trade?
Fox floated the idea of Treliving moving a defenseman—perhaps Brandon Carlo or Morgan Rielly in a pending trade. Linked back to Toronto are names like Erik Karlsson or Dougie Hamilton. Rielly’s no-movement clause complicates that scenario, but it’s clear scribes like Fox are thinking big.
Meanwhile, fans continue to speculate about the possibility of a reunion with Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri. Kadri had fun with the rumors recently, even though a deal seems unlikely.
Free agent Jack Roslovic has been mentioned in connection with the Leafs, but is that considered a big move? He posted 22 goals and 39 points with Carolina last season.
What other moves could the Leafs pull off? There’s still time this summer to do something, and all reports suggest Treliving is open to opportunities.
