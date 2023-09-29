Truth Behind Daniel Vladar to Lightning Trade Rumors

Rumors of the Tampa Bay Lightning seeking a replacement for the sidelined Andrei Vasilevskiy have sparked discussions about Flames’ goaltender Daniel Vladar potentially donning the Lightning jersey. However, Elliotte Friedman, on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, poured cold water on these speculations, indicating significant obstacles in making this trade a reality.
Friedman pointed out the challenge Tampa Bay faces in accommodating Vladar’s contract, especially given their limited draft pick resources. The Flames, he noted, wouldn’t be inclined to part with Vladar without a substantial return, making negotiations even more complex. He said, “I just don’t see how Tampa makes that work and also this is not exactly a team with a plethora of draft picks, Calgary is not going to be giving Dan Vladar to Tampa Bay, they’re going to want a nice price for him.”
Moreover, Vladar’s existing contract, with another season at $2.2 million, adds another layer of complexity to the equation. While he could serve as a suitable backup for Vasilevskiy upon his return, this would likely necessitate Tampa Bay moving either Matt Tomkins or Jonas Johansson in the deal. Finding a taker for these players or orchestrating additional moves through waivers or other trades presents a logistical puzzle for the Lightning.
Lightning Need to a Find Low-Cost, Temporary Solution
The hurdles in this potential trade underline the intricate nature of NHL negotiations, where financial constraints, player contracts, and team dynamics intertwine. For the Lightning, who will have to weigh serious salary cap concerns and teams trying to leverage their need for a suitable replacement, these challenges could be especially tough.
In their search for a goaltending solution, fans eagerly await the team’s strategic moves in the evolving landscape of the 2023-24 NHL season. Just don’t expect Vladar to be the name you hear going to Tampa.
