Avalanche Sign Galchenyuk to 1-Year Contract

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday morning that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Galchenyuk, 28, attended the Avalanche’s training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer but suffered an injury prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He was able to remain with the team, however, and recently suited up for seven games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, scoring three goals and four assists.

Alex Galchenyuk signs with Avalanche

If there is any organization for Galchenyuk to get his career back on track, the Avalanche is it. They have recently helped players like Andrei Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin develop into the players many had envisioned years prior. Galchenyuk, who had just 21 points in 60 games last season with the Arizona Coyotes, could certainly use that.

Galchenyuk, who went third overall back in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, will play for his sixth team in the past four seasons, a true testament to his struggles in recent years. That said, he has a very high level of skill, which is why he continues to get these opportunities.

That skill was on display early in his career with the Montreal Canadiens, who he scored a career-high 30 goals and 56 points in 82 outings. He had a number of other successful seasons with the Habs, before being traded to the Coyotes after the 2017-18 season in exchange for Max Domi.

It hasn’t yet been announced, but with the Avs next game coming tomorrow night versus the Winnipeg Jets, there is a chance Galchenyuk could be in the lineup. If so, he will look to help his new squad improve on their current 12-6-1 record, which currently has them third in the Central Division.

