Canadiens Circling Back on Dubois Trade Talks at NHL Draft

According to recent reports, the Pierre-Luc Dubois saga, which was thought to be reaching its conclusion, might be back to a two-horse race. The Los Angeles Kings were emerging as potential front-runners according to a tweet on Sunday by Murat Ates of The Athletic who revealed that the Kings were granted permission to discuss a contract extension with Dubois. But, as Sunday came and went and Monday morning started to produce other reports, that deal to the Kings might not be so “final.”

The Montreal Canadiens still have a chance to intervene by proposing their own trade and extension for the center and they are apparently re-engaging in trade talks with the Winnipeg Jets in an attempt to land the center themselves.

While the Kings appear to have the upper hand, there is still significant work to be done before a deal is finalized, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Complicating matters, both the Kings and Jets front offices were traveling to Nashville, temporarily halting discussions.

As LeBrun points out, the Canadiens have made efforts to acquire Dubois, but it seems they are not as favorable a trade fit for the Jets, who are not interested in undergoing a rebuilding phase. On the other hand, the Kings can offer players who can immediately contribute to the Jets’ lineup. Despite rumors suggesting contract talks between the Kings and Dubois, there is no concrete evidence to support such claims.

Arpon Bau of The Athletic reported that although Dubois seems inclined towards the Kings, the Canadiens are still open to exploring potential solutions if talks between Dubois and the Kings hit a roadblock. It may be premature to rule out the Canadiens entirely, despite the current odds being stacked against them.

Darren Dreger of TSN also weighed in, stating that the Canadiens have re-engaged in discussions regarding Dubois, signaling their continued interest in acquiring the talented center. While the Kings remain strong contenders, the Canadiens are making a late push to secure his services.

As the negotiations unfold, it remains to be seen which team will ultimately land Pierre-Luc Dubois. Fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates as the trade deadline approaches.

