Oilers and Bruins Finalizing Viktor Arvidsson Trade

As per Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Boston/Edmonton discussing a Viktor Arvidsson deal. We’ll see.” Meanwhile, Irfaan Gaffar has reported, “Hearing Viktor Arvidsson has been traded to the Boston Bruins from Edmonton.”

Coming back in the deal is a 2027 5th Round Pick. There is no salary being retained by the Oilers on Arvidsson.

Bob Stauffer said during the Got Yer’ Back podcast on Monday that he believed the Oilers were close to making an Arvidsson trade and that it could get done in the next 40 hours. If the Bruins step up and acquire the forward, it gives Edmonton more cap space heading into free agency. It also gives the Bruins a top-nine forward, someone with a motor that won’t quit and a player motivated to have a bounce-back season.

The Oilers signed Arvidsson to a multi-year $4 million per season deal. It didn’t work out as both sides would have hoped. He’s got a full no-trade clause in his contract, but it has been reported that Arvidsson is open to helping the Oilers move on.

Viktor Arvidsson Oilers breakout

GM Stan Bowman said that no-trade clauses aren’t always ideal, but they aren’t as limiting as some might expect, especially when the player and the team have a good relationship and the player realizes their future with their current organization isn’t likely to improve. They too want to move, which seems true of Arvidsson.

