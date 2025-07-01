Boston Bruins
Oilers and Bruins Finalizing Viktor Arvidsson Trade
The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins are talking about a trade involving Viktor Arvidsson.
As per Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Boston/Edmonton discussing a Viktor Arvidsson deal. We’ll see.” Meanwhile, Irfaan Gaffar has reported, “Hearing Viktor Arvidsson has been traded to the Boston Bruins from Edmonton.”
Coming back in the deal is a 2027 5th Round Pick. There is no salary being retained by the Oilers on Arvidsson.
Bob Stauffer said during the Got Yer’ Back podcast on Monday that he believed the Oilers were close to making an Arvidsson trade and that it could get done in the next 40 hours. If the Bruins step up and acquire the forward, it gives Edmonton more cap space heading into free agency. It also gives the Bruins a top-nine forward, someone with a motor that won’t quit and a player motivated to have a bounce-back season.
The Oilers signed Arvidsson to a multi-year $4 million per season deal. It didn’t work out as both sides would have hoped. He’s got a full no-trade clause in his contract, but it has been reported that Arvidsson is open to helping the Oilers move on.
GM Stan Bowman said that no-trade clauses aren’t always ideal, but they aren’t as limiting as some might expect, especially when the player and the team have a good relationship and the player realizes their future with their current organization isn’t likely to improve. They too want to move, which seems true of Arvidsson.
More to come…
Next: Surprise Eastern Conference Team Interested in Oilers’ Corey Perry
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 43 seconds ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Surprise Eastern Conference Team Interested in Oilers’ Corey Perry
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...
-
Florida Panthers/ 18 hours ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 20 hours ago
Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are exploring trades involving Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique, while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are navigating trade talks, contract negotiations, and free agency decisions ahead...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple...