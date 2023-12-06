Motivation by Demotion: Xhekaj’s AHL Move a Temporary Setback

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, who has been recovering from an upper-body injury that kept him out for seven games, was activated off injured reserve. However, he didn’t move the Canadiens’ roster. Instead, he was immediately sent down to AHL Laval. That move happened this past Monday, December 4, 2023.
Despite his physical play, with 41 hits and 47 penalty minutes this season, Xhekaj’s offensive contributions have been limited to three points in 17 games. His return to the NHL lineup won’t happen until he returns from his AHL assignment.
For Coach St. Louis, Xhekaj’s Move to the AHL Is Not Surprising
As Canadiens’ Head Coach Martin St. Louis would say, moving Arber Xhekaj back to the American Hockey League (AHL) is an unsurprising part of the young player’s developmental journey. In a recent interview, Coach St. Louis was asked to weigh in on the team’s decision to send defenseman Xhekaj down to the AHL.
In his response, St. Louis was neither surprised nor did he feel bad for the youngster. Instead, he emphasized that the move was a crucial step in the young player’s development. Coach St. Louis then went on to say that his belief in Xhekaj’s potential was strong.
St. Louis stated, “He’s a young player, and this demotion is part of his process of reaching the highest ceiling as a professional athlete. Every player goes through stages of development, and Arber is no exception. It’s about honing his skills and gaining valuable experience, which will contribute to his growth as a player.”
Teammate Juraj Slafkovsky Echoed His Coach’s Sentiment
Canadiens’ forward Juraj Slafkovsky echoed the sentiment. Slafkovsky then went on to highlight Xhekaj’s motivation to improve and make a strong comeback. Slafkovsky acknowledged, “I’m sure he’s a little bit disappointed, but this is not a goodbye. It’s a temporary setback that will fuel his motivation to get better. Experiencing these challenges is a part of the journey; and, (Sklafkovsky stated that) I do not doubt that Arber will use this time in the AHL to prove himself.”
Slafkovsky expressed confidence in Xhekaj’s ability to bounce back. He believed that, sooner rather than later, “He’ll show that he belongs in the NHL. This is just a stepping stone for him. I’m sure he’s going to prove it, and we’ll see him back up with the team soon. It’s all part of the process of becoming a better and more resilient player.”
