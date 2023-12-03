Following his team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings last night, Montreal Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki admitted to the media: “We didn’t play well enough to win.” During his post-game interview (seen below), Suzuki candidly addressed reporters. He noted the team’s need for improvement and acknowledged the challenges the team faced during the game.
Suzuki Believed His Team Worked Hard, But the First-Period Funk Was the Difference
Suzuki highlighted the team’s hard work. However, he admitted that his team’s subpar performance in the first period cost them the game. As he noted, “We have to claw back in the games, and it’s not where we want to be.” Obviously, by that comment, Suzuki was acknowledging the struggle teams face when they put themselves in a hole and have to try to dig themselves out. Last night, the Canadiens only got partway before sliding to another tough loss.
He was pretty candid. “We obviously fought back hard, but we gotta clean that up a lot.”
Related: Coach St. Louis on Canadiens’ Slafkovsky: Still Figuring It Out
The captain expressed disappointment with his team’s early mistakes, particularly the turnovers and gaffs at the blue line. Suzuki described the first period in two tough words – it was “really bad.” He also pointed out that, despite the team’s work to fight back, they had given the Red Wings a 20-minute head start. That makes winning so much more challenging.
The Canadiens Had Five Good Minutes to Start the Game, Then Problems
“I thought we had a pretty good first five minutes, and then just kept turning the puck over, making mistakes at their blue line,” Suzuki shared. “It was a bad first period from us, you know, like the fight of the game, but when you give a whole 20 minutes head start, it’s hard to win.”
Despite the loss, Suzuki admitted that the game was important because they salvaged a point in overtime. “The point’s big, it’s a big help. We obviously didn’t play well enough to win the game, but coming back and getting that point can help us,” Suzuki noted.
It’s a good (no pun intended) point. Every point counts in a competitive league like the NHL.
For Suzuki, the bottom line is that his team needs to improve. And, one of the best ways to do that is to learn from the mistakes they make in games. As he noted, it’s good to get a point, but a win is better.
Related: Canadiens Sign Sam Montembeault to 3-Yr Extension
More News
-
NHL News/ 53 mins ago
Maple Leafs Fans Criticize John Tavares for Brutal Overtime Effort
John Tavares is facing criticism on Sunday after a terrible play in overtime on...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Will Pay Premium In a Chris Tanev Trade
Nick Kypreos suggested a strained relationship between the Flames and Maple Leafs GM will...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Bruins May Look at Flames for Sign-and-Trade Hanifin Deal
The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested in Flames' defenseman Noah Hanifin if a sign-and-trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Scout Blue Jackets Again, Could Lead to Bigger Trade
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets again, this time looking...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames
If the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't prepared to go all-in on a rental, would...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames GM Craig Conroy Could Have Disaster On His Hands
After the trade Craig Conroy made to move Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks,...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Kaprizov Hit on Carrier Being Reviewed by NHL Player Safety
Reports are that NHL Player Safety will take a closer review of the Kirill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Trade Nikita Zadorov to Canucks for Picks
The Calgary Flames have traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks for picks...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Corey Perry Releases Statement, NHLPA Reviews Contract Termination
The NHLPA is looking into and reviewing the contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Flyers Open to “Just About Anything” in Trade to Improve Long Term
The Philadelphia Flyers have a number of players making insider's trade boards and reports...