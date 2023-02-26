The St. Louis Blues have made another trade as the Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the Blues, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger and other NHL insiders. The Golden Knights have traded prospect Zach Dean back to the Blues in exchange for the forward. Dean, 20, was the Golden Knights’ first-round pick in 2021 (No. 30 overall). He has 24 goals and 49 points with Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL this season.
Barbashev was a likely trade candidate ahead of the March 3 deadline. He has 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games this season and is a pending unrestricted free agent carrying a $2.25-million cap hit. The Golden Knights were looking to add to their roster after Mark Stone went down with an injury and a ton of cap space opened up to bring a body or two in.
There were conflicting reports about whether the Blues had informed Barbashev of their intention to trade him weeks ago. His agent denied that the player was told the club had no intention to re-sign him, but it was clear he would be moved if the Blues could find a home for him. St. Louis is clearly retooling/rebuilding after a down season that has been filled with unexpected losses and their coach recently calling out the stars on the team for a lack of effort. Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari were dealt in earlier trades to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Barbashev, 27, had a breakout campaign in 2021-22, tallying 26 goals and 60 points in 81 contests. In 50 career playoff games, he has three goals and nine points. He can play up and down the lineup for Vegas. Considered a playmaking middle-six forward who shoots the puck well but occasionally lacks finish, his defensive issues limit his effectiveness as a top-level center. He is a bit inconsistent at times, he should help the Golden Knights’ offense and offer flexibility to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
As per Darren Dreger, it is worth noting that this deal doesn’t take to the Golden Knights out of the running for San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. It is reportedly down to two teams: Vegas and the New Jersey Devils.
Next: Canadiens Trade Evgenii Dadonov to Stars for Denis Gurianov
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 7 days ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 week ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
Pingback: Devils Become Clear Favorites to Land Timo Meier From Sharks – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Evil Ones End Up Being Clear Faves to Land Timo Meier From Sharks | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Blues Trade Ivan Barbashev to Golden Knights Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News - Its Playoff Hockey