Canucks Actively Pursuing Roster Upgrades Amid Impressive Start

The Vancouver Canucks are riding high on their promising 5-2-1 start to the season, and the team’s management is eager to reward the players who have contributed to this success. Following an impressive performance against the New York Rangers, where they held their own against a contender-level squad, the Canucks are actively exploring ways to strengthen their roster, notes Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali Show.

Head coach Rick Tocchet praised the leadership group in a recent interview and discussed the challenge of staying loose during the ebbs and flows and highs and lows of an 82-game schedule. The top players on the team have kept the group focused during a very hot stretch. That’s deserving of a little help, if the Canucks can find it.

Drawing parallels with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Canucks management aims to emulate the Seahawks’ approach of rewarding their team’s efforts. Dhaliwal highlighted this sentiment, revealing that the Canucks are keen on enhancing their lineup despite the challenges posed by the NHL salary cap. While no imminent moves have been confirmed, the team is diligently working the phones, exploring opportunities to make strategic additions.

The Canucks Want to Keep Making Solid Moves

The Canucks have already demonstrated their proactive approach this season. They bolstered their bottom six by acquiring Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs, a move that has paid dividends. Additionally, they addressed their goaltending situation by acquiring Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens, a decision that significantly reduced the pressure on All-Star goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Sam Lafferty Casey Desmith Canucks additions

DeSmith has showcased his prowess with a .914 save percentage in his initial four starts for the Canucks. He’s been a fantastic backup for the team and the Canucks look like geniuses for pulling the trigger on that trade.

Lafferty has added depth the roster, scoring a goal and one assist in eight games so far this season.

With these successful transactions, the Canucks are motivated to maintain their positive momentum. As they continue their quest for improvement, fans will be curious as to what further moves could solidify the team’s position and enhance their competitiveness in the challenging NHL landscape. There’s been some talk that maybe Chris Tanev might be an option out of Calgary and with the Flames now holding off all contract talks during the recent struggles, there may be more to this than just speculation.

The management’s commitment to rewarding the players’ hard work and dedication underscores the team’s determination to build on their early-season success.

Next: Contract Negotiations on Hold, Flames On the Verge of Rebuild