Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens Open to Trading Mike Matheson to Clear Cap Space
With cap space tight and young defensemen emerging, the Canadiens could look to trade Mike Matheson to maximize his value.
The Montreal Canadiens remain one of the NHL’s busiest teams as the offseason rolls on, and defenseman Mike Matheson’s future with the club is now drawing attention. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, there’s a “good chance” the Canadiens could move on from Matheson rather than extend his contract.
As GM Kent Hughes looks to continually improve the roster and manage the team’s salary cap situation, Matheson becomes one of the more obvious trade options.
With young blueliners like Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle poised to take on larger roles, Matheson—who carries a $4.875 million cap hit in the final year of his deal—could find himself pushed down the depth chart. Rather than relegating the 30-year-old to a third-pairing role, Montreal may prefer to maximize his trade value while his market remains strong.
It’s not just about where he fits. The Canadiens are currently $5.42 million over the salary cap. Shedding salary is a necessity for Hughes, particularly after the team’s bold trade and signing of Noah Dobson.
The team could also consider moving Carey Price’s deal, which is set to pay a final $5.5 million signing bonus in September, as this could appeal to teams trying to stay above the salary floor.
Finally, the Canadiens are reportedly looking for top-six help. Trading Matheson could not only free valuable cap space but could bring back assets. Is there a team out there looking to move a winger for a defenseman? That’s often the case, and there are always teams looking to give a fresh start to someone.
