Canadiens Could Make Big Trade Once Price’s Contract Off the Books

According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, the Montreal Canadiens are staying patient this offseason, strategically waiting to move a major contract before making any significant trades. However, they are looking to move Carey Price‘s contract to open up more cap flexibility.

With Carey Price’s $10.5 million cap hit still impacting the team until his signing bonus is paid on September 1, General Manager Kent Hughes is limited in salary cap flexibility. D’Amico quotes a source who notes, “The Canadiens are taking a pulse on the NHL trade market and seeing where they fit in. All eyes are on that September 1 date when it comes to Carey Price.”

September 1 matters as Price’s $5.5M signing bonus is paid, reducing his actual salary to $2M, with 60% covered by insurance. This creates valuable cap relief for the Canadiens, and once that financial hurdle is cleared, Montreal expects to gain the room needed to pursue roster upgrades.

Carey Price Canadiens goaltender NHL Trade Talk

For now, the Canadiens remain focused on building through their promising prospects while positioning themselves for a potential late-summer trade surge. Another second NHL source added, “Once Price’s contract is moved, and they actually have real cap space, there is potential for a subsequent move, because the Canadiens don’t want to use off-season LTIR right now and they don’t want to sacrifice a roster player,”

One thing D’Amico also notes is that “Hughes has let it be known that they are not looking to fill a hole by creating another hole.” The team has no desire to trade Michael Hage or David Reinbacher. The organization believes strongly in both players.

It is being reported that nothing is imminent on the trade front in Montreal. However, no one should be shocked if the Canadiens pull off a trade once Price’s contract is off the books.”

